World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Beach Suite / Arquea Arquitetos

Beach Suite / Arquea Arquitetos

Save this project
Beach Suite / Arquea Arquitetos

© Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli © Federico Cairoli + 24

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Guaratuba, Brazil
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the city of Guaratuba, on a seafront property. The beach suite is a detached annexe from the existing home. The owner aimed to build a space of greater privacy and appreciation of the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The biggest challenge was integrating the annexe into the landscape and the family home. For this, the suite was divided into two volumes, bedroom and bathroom, connected by the closet, in order to soften the relation between the built and the surroundings. The larger room volume turns to the sea and enjoys the panoramic view through a large opening. In the bathroom volume, the opening is a skylight.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Save this picture!
Axonométrica
Axonométrica
Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

The choice of materials also proved to be sensible by incorporating the rustic aesthetics of the family house's brick cladding into the new project. In addition to the brick, the wood appears on a small deck and in the bedroom's closing brise-soleil, a solution designed to control light entry and ensure privacy and security for the homeowner. The suite fits delicately into the terrain, blends into the landscape and is permeated by vegetation, preserved almost entirely.

Save this picture!
© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Arquea Arquitetos
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Beach Suite / Arquea Arquitetos" [Suíte de Praia / Arquea Arquitetos] 06 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929598/beach-suite-arquea-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream