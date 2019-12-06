Beach Suite / Arquea Arquitetos

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the city of Guaratuba, on a seafront property. The beach suite is a detached annexe from the existing home. The owner aimed to build a space of greater privacy and appreciation of the landscape.

The biggest challenge was integrating the annexe into the landscape and the family home. For this, the suite was divided into two volumes, bedroom and bathroom, connected by the closet, in order to soften the relation between the built and the surroundings. The larger room volume turns to the sea and enjoys the panoramic view through a large opening. In the bathroom volume, the opening is a skylight.

The choice of materials also proved to be sensible by incorporating the rustic aesthetics of the family house's brick cladding into the new project. In addition to the brick, the wood appears on a small deck and in the bedroom's closing brise-soleil, a solution designed to control light entry and ensure privacy and security for the homeowner. The suite fits delicately into the terrain, blends into the landscape and is permeated by vegetation, preserved almost entirely.