CM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Douglas Friedman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTICINO - LINHA LIGHT, Deca, Linnus, Neobambu, Vallvé

  • Engineering

    Fairbanks e Pilnik

  • Landscape

    Isabel Duprat
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the house was based in a contemporaneous concept, regarding the architecture and interior design. The external area is integrated with the inside, giving the possibility to unify the whole social area in a wide inviting space.

Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
The house is enclosed with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open the house to the garden, providing a harmonious integration between the inside and the outside. We used wood in the panels, walls and also on the upper floor, considering it is a material that brings comfort to the house, contrasting with the roughness of the concrete on the façade.

On the ground floor, there is the social and service area, besides the leisure one (pool area). On the upper floor, there are the bedrooms and on the roof there is another leisure space (where the jacuzzi, sauna and gym room can be found).

