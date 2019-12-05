CM House / Dado Castello Branco Arquitetura

+ 28

Engineering Fairbanks e Pilnik

Landscape Isabel Duprat

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the house was based in a contemporaneous concept, regarding the architecture and interior design. The external area is integrated with the inside, giving the possibility to unify the whole social area in a wide inviting space.

The house is enclosed with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open the house to the garden, providing a harmonious integration between the inside and the outside. We used wood in the panels, walls and also on the upper floor, considering it is a material that brings comfort to the house, contrasting with the roughness of the concrete on the façade.

On the ground floor, there is the social and service area, besides the leisure one (pool area). On the upper floor, there are the bedrooms and on the roof there is another leisure space (where the jacuzzi, sauna and gym room can be found).