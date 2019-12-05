World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Green House / AMZ Arquitetos

Green House / AMZ Arquitetos

Save this project
Green House / AMZ Arquitetos

© Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba © Maíra Acayaba + 12

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, Sustainability & Green Design
São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Pablo Alvarenga, Manoel Maia, Adriana Zampieri, Daniel Semião

  • Design Team

    Daniel Semião, Beatriz Souza, Jaime Solares
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by a young couple with three children, the house was built on one of the few remaining plots at a downtown neighborhood in São Paulo, and was conceived to conform to the original site in order to double as a country house on weekends and free time.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

The idea was to design a house that wasn’t built over the garden, but rather under it. To that end, a reinforced concrete shell supports a thick layer of substrate able to sustain medium-sized trees. The house program is sheltered under this structure, split between service, living and sleeping blocks, while leisure space (barbecue area, play area and sauna) is located above it, taking advantage of the green neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

A house with a 100% green projection is more than just sustainable or environmentally friendly — it also makes the neighborhood nicer, a practice which is not at all usual in São Paulo.
(It’s worth picturing a neighborhood or town where all housing be conceived according to that principle.)

Save this picture!
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
AMZ Arquitetos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability & Green Design Brazil
Cite: "Green House / AMZ Arquitetos" [Casa Verde / AMZ Arquitetos] 05 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929577/green-house-amz-arquitetos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream