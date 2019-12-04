World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Parking
  4. Denmark
  5. Østre Havn Parking House G2 / SANBERG Architects

Østre Havn Parking House G2 / SANBERG Architects

Save this project
Østre Havn Parking House G2 / SANBERG Architects

© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST © Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST © Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST © Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST + 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Parking
Aalborg, Denmark

  • Lead Architects

    Jonas Sangberg

  • Clients

    A. Enggaard A/S

  • Collaborators

    Niras
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST

Text description provided by the architects. A Parking house is primarily a rational construction with the purpose of getting as many cars as possible parked in the least space possible: a construction that often ends up as depressing and deserted backside to the city. With our design for the new parking house in Østre Havn, it has been our aim to create a simple facade that varies according to the light of the sun and sky. Located between Nyhavnsgade and Østre Havngade, the parking house has a robust construction from simple materials, in-keeping with the former industrial aesthetics of its harbor context. Its facades consist of a range of different extruded aluminum lamellas, which are easy to assemble, and therefore also easy to disassemble. This ensures that at the end of the building’s life all of the facade materials can be easily dismantled, and the aluminum can be recycled.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST

The facades allow for natural light to penetrate into the building and are also ideal for external planting to take hold and grow up the external faces of the building. This greening of the facades unites the building with the masterplan’s wishes to establish a green buffer zone along the crowded Nyhansgade. Green facades absorb CO2 from the air, increase levels of oxygen and add a range of other positive environmental qualities to the city. Planting can also filter dust and pollution particles from the air and reduce the levels of road traffic noise experienced in the area. The green facades will also create a new habitat in the city, a mini-ecosystem where insects and birds can thrive.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST

Surrounding the parking house, space is created for a range of different activities, such as basketball, skateboarding, and a climbing wall. This ensures that the building interplays with its surroundings, not only functioning internally as a parking house but provides for the community and recreational activities – giving value back to the city. The parking house was awarded by Aalborg Municipality in 2018 for its light and graphical facade solutions.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST
© Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Værftsvej 9, 9000 Aalborg, Denmark

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SANBERG Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Parking Denmark
Cite: "Østre Havn Parking House G2 / SANBERG Architects" 04 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929530/ostre-havn-parking-house-g2-sanberg-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream