World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. China
  5. The Tasting Room / GE Space Design

The Tasting Room / GE Space Design

Save this project
The Tasting Room / GE Space Design

outlook in the daylight. Image © ICYWORKS back club view. Image © ICYWORKS back club view. Image © ICYWORKS © ICYWORKS + 22

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurants & Bars, Interior Design
Chengdu, China
  • Interiors designers: GE Space Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 110.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: ICYWORKS
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Souls所是研造社, 圣象, 格泽, 纳来, 鑫琪

  • Design Team

    Jia Li, Nemo, Ying Zhou, Wei Wen, Qian Tang

  • Client

    The Tasting Room
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
outlook in the daylight. Image © ICYWORKS
outlook in the daylight. Image © ICYWORKS

Text description provided by the architects. In Chengdu, a capital city in the southwestern China known for its laid-back lifestyle, there is such a cocktail R&D workshop & bar. The client’s emotional preference and rich experiences as a bartender convince the designer to create a novel project, in which the place is converted from an innovative cocktail workshop to a cozy and styled bar according to time shift in a day.

Save this picture!
back club view. Image © ICYWORKS
back club view. Image © ICYWORKS
Save this picture!
back club view. Image © ICYWORKS
back club view. Image © ICYWORKS

Creddie Workshop, which targets to test and develop numerous possibility of making a glass of cocktail with different ingredient, locates in the front door of the site. Open bar area with sliding windows breaks its barrier with the passerby. Warm yellow lights and comfortable sitting places encourage people to walk inside and explore mystery of cocktail making, as well as to become the volunteer taster of a new drink recipe. Furthermore, Creddie Workshop also provides technical consultancy, drink menu development and personnel training for other bars or individuals in the City.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

The Tasting Room bar is hidden behind the Workshop, which is accessible through a black passage and a cabin door. Simplicity designs with raw materials of bamboo, stones, and wooden floor emphases the place spirit in cocktail making with quality organic ingredient, which also contributes to enrich customers’ inherent experience and improve the tasting satisfaction. In this workshop + bar, every glass of drink has its own “ID card” that marks the recipe and the research and development notes from the bartender.

Save this picture!
back club view. Image © ICYWORKS
back club view. Image © ICYWORKS

The warm light setting and the solid wood texture are well matched in harmony. Bamboo weaving, a local art format in Chengdu, is delicately set with the chairs back, wall decoration and light box. More surprisingly, bamboo weavings scatter the light on the floor and walls, that building up a magic lighting atmosphere within the space.

Save this picture!
© ICYWORKS
© ICYWORKS

Space transition between public bar area and intimate space is naturally achieved through a curved wall, which half surrounds a semi-open room for certain privacy. Elaborate seats setting allows guests to drink and chat with enough space between each table and chair. Non-fixed tables and chairs facilitate the extending of open space for social events, dancing is workable there in some case.

Save this picture!
front workshop view. Image © ICYWORKS
front workshop view. Image © ICYWORKS

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: No. 47 Hongshun Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu City, Sichuan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GE Space Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Interior Design China
Cite: "The Tasting Room / GE Space Design" 05 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929516/the-tasting-room-ge-space-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

back club view. Image © ICYWORKS

成都酒吧 The Tasting Room / 季意空间设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream