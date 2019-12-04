World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. CUN Panda Office / PANDA Design

CUN Panda Office / PANDA Design

Save this project
CUN Panda Office / PANDA Design

© GL YANG © GL YANG © GL YANG © GL YANG + 34

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Fujian, China
  • Interiors designers: PANDA Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: GL YANG

  • Lead Architects

    Jiacheng Lin

  • Design Team

    PANDA Design Team

  • Project planning

    LELE Brand Studio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

Text description provided by the architects. The space plane is L-shaped. Lin hides all the space-needed irregular functional areas such as bathroom and water bar, leaving office with the biggest stage.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG
Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

At the same time, the application with two lines of S-shaped curves can divide the work area into different dimensions, breaking the rigid pattern of the space.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG
Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

The interesting office tables are made of ultrathin steel plate and supported by semi-circular pier, naturally forms a small area of different working attributes, and each connecting area is the stage for thinking collision.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

The S-shaped chandelier made with 108 LED lights, which is following the path of the office tables, has divided the space again and made the low floor height to different visual perception.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

Massive reading in the traditional cubicle always makes the designers fell the space is narrow and depressive, and they are in badly need of emotional release.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG
Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

Because the large area of curved tables does not block the distance between partners, everyone gets timely attention and feedback. There is no more extra space in this endless white space except the working area. Lin emphasizes the mobility of space with constructivism and focuses on his creation, hoping to give extremely play to his flow of energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

In the creation of new experience space, the function of storage can be hidden in the white cabinet in order to implement the most effective classification and collection. The cabinet door, which has not only connected the attribute of administrative space of top and bottom, but also formed the elaborately sense of layer in the space with warm color oak wallboard, is the white blackboard paint lacquer face that is full of gradually dot.

Save this picture!
© GL YANG
© GL YANG

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Fujian, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
PANDA Design
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors China
Cite: "CUN Panda Office / PANDA Design" 04 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929515/cun-panda-panda-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream