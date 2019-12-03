World
New Gallery / Bevk Perović arhitekti

New Gallery / Bevk Perović arhitekti

© David Schreyer

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery  · 
Wiener Neustadt, Austria

  • Design Team

    Matija Bevk, Vasa J. Perović, Johannes Paar, Christophe Riss, Mitja Usenik, Blaz Goričan Irene Salord Vila, Maša Kovač Šmajdek, Juan Miguel Hererro, Vid Tancer, Andrej Ukmar

  • Clients

    City of Wiener Neustadt

  • Engineering

    Fröhlich & Locher und Partner
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a result of a competition held in 2016 that set the task of making the casemates, an ammunition storage structure of the medieval fortress accessible to the general public in the form of new cultural centre/exhibition venue for the small city of Wiener Neustadt.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The project deals with the issue of reconstruction and integration of historical layers into the life of the city - the historical complex, hidden for a long time, can be experienced and understood in its entirety, while accepting new programmatic definition.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The area in front of the casemates is conceived as a gently sloping public square that connects the level of the city to the semi-submerged level of the old structure, receiving visitors with a horizontally glazed ground floor. The visitor is then led through the maze-like - almost ‘piranesian’ structure of the old casemates, that has been transformed into an exhibition venue for the city.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

New multipurpose hall - a kind of Kunsthalle space, lit from above, happens at the end of the subterranean promenade, it provides a natural, contemporary conclusion of the complex.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

A gentle slope connects the space of the casemates back to the level of the Stadtpark, thus finishing the topographical outline of the complex - from the city, through subterranean historical layers of the fortress - back to the surface of the city and the green park.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The discipline of intervention is stressed though the material definition of additions - the brick world of the historical structure is complemented and revealed through the cast concrete materiality of new additions - making the new and old visibly differ, yet appear united.

© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Wiener Neustadt, Austria

Bevk Perović arhitekti
