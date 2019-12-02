Mo Residence 80’ / Pure Architect

+ 21

Lead Architects Pure Architect

Design Team Chanoknan Leewattanawarakul , Pimonphan Kinkul , pamornpong wongpeng

Clients Kittiphat Srilomsak , Rosalin Chanyasak

Engineering Wealth In Earth Construction co.,ltd

Consultants Wealth In Earth Construction co.,ltd

Text description provided by the architects. A 30-year-old building has been renovated to blend in with the modern time. The owner wanted to renovate his old office and turn it into both working space and their new home. This led to a new project which the owner had in mind a striking black building standing tall decorated with red brick with the combination of western style in middle of Pradipat area in Bangkok.

The design was inspired by the owner’s trip to Copenhagen, Denmark. The owner fell in love with the hotel’s architectural design. The hotel design was minimal with black as its main color, creating a simple but cool vibe. At the same time, the hotel’s design was Scandinavian style with the addition of bricks as a twist. This results in the perfect combination of simplicity and rawness.

The concept behind “Mo. Residence 80’” is to convey the owner’s characteristics through an architecture by combining white, black, and grey color to design the most minimal one. Dark grey is the color used most in this project due to the architect and the owner’s common interest in masculine architecture design. Masculine building design creates a strong, fierce and cool image.

The concept behind materials and tones. Raw metal and reusable wood from the old building are put together to build the interior and the exterior. The first floor of the building lies the entrance consisting of a wooden door and an industrial black steel arch. Coming up through the main stair of the house leading to the minimal style living area on the fourth and fifth floor.

On fourth and the fifth floor, a minimal living space in the city designed to be a penthouse with a white and bright tone that strongly contrasts with the exterior. The playful designs, such as hanging lamps, stairs with no handrails, furniture that reflects the owner’s characteristics, prevent the building from looking plain and ordinary.

The design focuses on natural light. An interior courtyard with trees has been added to make the atmosphere feel more at home. Black wood walls from YAKISUGI add dimensions to the area. The functionality of the space is flexible and connected. Every part of the building is connected by the courtyard and every room has access to natural light.

The function of “Mo. Residence 80’” divided into the main four spaces. The first part is the connected living room and guest area, including dining space and the well-equipped pantry due to the owner love of cuisine. Second part is the working space. Third part is the main living area with a simple layout for the comfortable usage with the minimum number of furniture. The master bathroom is designed to let in natural light and open for sky view. The color tone of the whole space is white with the black lines including all the equipment.

The last part is the rooftop, there is a multipurpose area on the rooftop. Small parties can be held for guests to enjoy the mesmerizing city view.