  Houses
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Mila Ricetti Arquitetura
  6. 2018
  KT House / Mila Ricetti Arquitetura

KT House / Mila Ricetti Arquitetura

KT House / Mila Ricetti Arquitetura

© Favaro JR

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 427.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Favaro JR
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers: Copav, Escadas e Cia, Florense, Hunter Douglas, Jabu engenharia, MMP Movelaria, MMartann, Marmoraria Zabeu, Mies Casa, Palimanan, Portobello Shop, RN Esquadrias

  • Lead Architect

    Mila Ricetti

  • Design Team

    Daniele Giacomeli, EloisaZaccarelli , Fernada S. Moura, Analee Sasso, Beatriz Mega, Corina Munte

  • Engineering

    Capaz Construtora

  • Landscape

    Thuttiverde Paisagismo

  • Lighting Design

    Jabu Engenharia Elétrica

  • Structural Engineering

    Ana Cristina Fernandez
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Text description provided by the architects. The unconventional shape of the building land plus the required six-meter strip retreat along to the street guided the project implementation. The house was designed from clear volumes, natural materials, seeking cross ventilation, natural lighting and a delicate fit into the building site.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Designed for a young couple and their children, the project's premise was to guarantee full visual domain. The house develops around a central courtyard connecting the three well-defined wings: service, social and intimate, which all open completely to the central courtyard, allowing the house to be fully connected.

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
Site plan
Site plan
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Wooden brises and glass panels allow optional isolation and privacy when desired. The six-meter strip retreat works as an extension of the central courtyard, following the same concept that led the entire project, granting visual connection to the whole design, whilst keeping the resident's privacy by the subtle use of dense vegetation and ground elevation."

© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR
Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section
© Favaro JR
© Favaro JR

Project gallery

