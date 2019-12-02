World
  7. Family House in Jinonice / Atelier 111 Architekti

Family House in Jinonice / Atelier 111 Architekti

Family House in Jinonice / Atelier 111 Architekti

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Prague 5, Czech Republic

  • Lead Architects

    Jiří Weinzettl, Barbora Weinzettlová, Veronika Indrová

  • Construction Engineer

    Michal Hamada
Text description provided by the architects. A narrow street, where the sleepy character of old Jinonice is still preserved, broadens out to create a tiny square with a well. It was dominated by an abandoned house, formed by the gradual addition of masses, some of which overtopped the original one. The complex of these small buildings, placed in the sloping garden, was in a very dilapidated uninhabitable state.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The new design preserves only the oldest part made out of stones oriented towards the street and uses it as an entry to the main living floor in the two new masses. The tallest part is dedicated to the children. All of the living areas, including children´s bedrooms, have a direct connection to the sunlit sloping garden, which is shielded from the street by the mass of the house.

The old and the new part are visually unified by the color of the stucco plaster and by beaver tail ceramic tiles on the roof. The age of the individual parts is revealed by the detail, the original morphology is in a light contrast with the contemporary minimalist form.

Section 1
Section 1
