World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Summer House / DDAANN

Summer House / DDAANN

Save this project
Summer House / DDAANN

© BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice © BoysPlayNice + 33

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Czech Republic
  • Architects: DDAANN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 176.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bdoors, Billiani, Casalgrande Padana, JÁNOŠÍK OKNA-DVEŘE, M&T, Nordlux, ParkPodlah.cz

  • Lead Architects

    Daniel Rohan, Daniel Baudis

  • Collaborators

    Klára Koldová, Lucia Horkavá
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The family residence stands literally on a green field, near a clump of trees, in a pleasant countryside of central Bohemia. The house accommodates three generations of one family. A grandfather, a grandmother, a father, a mother and their two boys – there’s enough space for all of them to spend a summer and a lot of weekends together. The house consists of several smaller, connected volumes, each of which serves a different purpose.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The whole family meets in the central part of the house – there is a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. This area is the true heart of the house, with large sliding windows opening to a garden. Each generation has its own privacy. The grandparents use their own ‘house’ with a living area, a bedroom, and sanitary facilities.

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The parents have a spacious bedroom, a bathroom, and a study, which serves as a guest room when needed. The boys have their kingdom in a room on the second floor, from which they have an excellent view of the surroundings. These residential parts of the house are supplemented with an entrance area with facilities, a shed with a workshop and a roofed parking spot. 

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

The building is connected to a south terrace with a high pillar in its corner. The pillar supports a vegetation-covered pergola, there is also a garden shower and a small wind turbine rotating on its tip. The whole house is surrounded by a large garden with trees, fruits, vegetables, and herbs, ready to be used in the kitchen.
It's summer, the sun is shining, everything is peaceful and quiet...

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
DDAANN
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Czech Republic
Cite: "Summer House / DDAANN" 04 Dec 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929355/summer-house-ddaann/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream