House 77 / Aunic Arquitetos

House 77 / Aunic Arquitetos

© Efreu Quintana © Efreu Quintana © Efreu Quintana © Efreu Quintana + 25

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Xangri-lá, Brazil
  • Architects: Aunic Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 305.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Efreu Quintana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Portinari, Saraiva, Sierra Móveis, Stilo Móveis, Verde Arte

  • Lead Architect

    Jonathan Mashmann

  • Team

    Willian Marques, Samuel Cardoso, Emerson Maffioletti
© Efreu Quintana
© Efreu Quintana

Text description provided by the architects. A typical beach house, house 77 is situated on a condominium site on the north coast of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, situated 130km from Porto Alegre. The land has its bottoms directed to the lake of the condominium. 

© Efreu Quintana
© Efreu Quintana

The intention to contemplate the lake from the social areas of the house arose from the desire of its young owners. Allied to this, the social area has a visual integration with the lake and the external patio, through a beautiful balcony. Although there is great integration between the areas of the house, it still remains, in the intimate areas, tranquility and privacy. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The first floor of the residence receives the areas of leisure, conviviality, service area, toilets and the first suite of the house. The main access already directs us to the area of leisure and conviviality that contemplates a beautiful view, gives external area, swimming pool, and lake, framed by a large opening, which is given through the collection of frames. This allows for greater integration, entry of light and also allows the light summer breeze to refresh the house, making the summer days more magnificent. 

© Efreu Quintana
© Efreu Quintana

The second floor receives the entire intimate area of the house. Three suites that are contemplated by the beautiful views of the condominium, from its openings, which receive wooden brises, which make the sun protection and when not collected, allow privacy.

© Efreu Quintana
© Efreu Quintana

Project gallery

