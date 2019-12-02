Apartment Building for Four Friends / Lussi+Halter Partner AG + Lola Domenech

+ 25

Project Management Lola Domènech

Structures Bernuz Fernandez arquitectes slp

Management Joan March

Installations AiA instalaciones

Constructor BALDO SERVEIS I OBRES,S.L.

Text description provided by the architects. Four couples of friends join in a common project to build a building of five apartments in Barcelona with communal spaces of coexistence. The promoters of the building are the users themselves, who decide to build their new habitat betting on architectural quality, passive design and sustainability. The apartments of about 80 m2 have two terraces, one on the courtyard-facade and another on the street-facade, which guarantee cross ventilation and makes up the faces of the facades. The living room-kitchen-dining rooms are located on the rear facade in direct relation to the courtyard of the building. The access courtyard on the ground floor and the indoor pool are designed as spaces of activities and socializing for all the inhabitants of the building.



The project proposes a rereading of materials and constructive systems, incorporating them into a new architectural language. The combination of materials such as wood, ceramics and concrete give the entity the desired texture, hue and warmth. The system of wooden blinds (corrugated with adjustable slats), inspired by the traditional porticoes of the city allows to sift sunlight on the terraces and improve the thermal comfort of the homes while generating a dynamic play of solids and voids on the facades of the building. The project has sought integration and coherence with the urban context, recognizing the industrial character of the neighbourhood and using materials typical of the factory architecture of Poblenou, such as manual brick, ceramics and porticos. The project has at all times pursued a commitment to passive architecture reinterpreting the use of construction systems and technical solutions of the area.

The longitudinal facade that incorporates the common staircase is implemented with a rectangular ceramic latticework that allows natural and constant ventilation and lighting while generating different shades of natural light in the access area. The building (with energy classification A) has been built with passive design criteria that improve energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption considerably, with measures such as the use of a good thermal envelope with double walls and insulation of 10cm for the facades and 12cm for the roof.

All the apartments have a heating and cooling system with underfloor heating and integrated air conditioning powered by a renewable energy system (aerothermal energy). The design of the interior spaces seeks a formal balance and a good dialogue between the different materials. The interior lighting has been studied in all spaces by integrating different LED lights of warm light and incorporating regulation and control systems that allow the adjusting of light intensities, while guaranteeing energy savings. Community spaces, such as the ground floor courtyard or the pool located on the rooftop are understood as an extension of private life.