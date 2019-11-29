World
  7. The Archive Exhibition / GK1 Architecture - Oslo School of Architecture and Design

The Archive Exhibition / GK1 Architecture - Oslo School of Architecture and Design

The Archive Exhibition / GK1 Architecture - Oslo School of Architecture and Design

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center  · 
Grünerløkka, Norway

  • Engineering

    Finn-Erik Nilsen

  • Collaborators

    Bygg uten Grenser, Unicon, Contiga, Loe Betongelementer, Spenncon, Opplandske Betongindustri, Bergene Holm
© Mattias Fredrik Josefsson

Text description provided by the architects. During the first semester at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design, the students work on a full-scale construction in concrete and wood. This years’ work was an homage exhibition to a building seated on death row.

© Mattias Fredrik Josefsson

In the exhibition, the theme was the Y-building in the government quarter in Oslo, an iconic building which is scheduled to be demolished. The school wanted to contribute to the community's protests against the demolition with this exhibition and tribute to the Y-building.

© Mattias Fredrik Josefsson

The Y-building is a pioneering work in the experimental use of concrete as a construction material in Norway and the world. The architect behind the government quarter, Erling Viksjø, developed the natural concrete treatment method which was patented as Naturbetong. Artists, such as Picasso, contributed in ornamenting the building with motives integrated in the concrete.

© Mattias Fredrik Josefsson

The archive is an exhibition room, designed and built in concrete and wood, where early photographs of the Y-building are exhibited. The exhibition room consists of 19 columns in concrete and a wooden roof structure.

© Mattias Fredrik Josefsson

Each individual column carries the wooden roof structure and exhibits the historic photographs. The project was completed by the first year students of architecture at the Oslo School of Architecture and Design, in collaboration with Byggutengrenser and 8 concrete companies, and Bergene Holm as supplier of wood.

© Mattias Fredrik Josefsson

Project location

Address: Maridalsveien 29, 0175 Oslo, Norway

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
GK1 Architecture - Oslo School of Architecture and Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Norway
