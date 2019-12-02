World
Cobogos House / mf+arquitetos

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Franca, Brazil
  • Architects: mf+arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 520.0 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Felipe Araujo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Breton, Casa de Cora, Cerâmica Martins, Deca, Design brasil, Eletromec, Pedras Mundial, Portinari, Porto belo, Solos

  • Lead Architects

    Filipi Oliveira / Mariana Oliveira

  • Project Team

    Filipi Oliveira, Mariana Oliveira, Lucas Gonçalves

  • Engineering

    cenafer

  • Landscaping

    Monica Costa

  • Builder

    José domingos
Text description provided by the architects. The project is distinguished mainly by the visual impact of the proposed volumes, which besides the plastic appeal, cooperates functionally with details of comfort and efficiency of the house.

© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

In addition to influencing the volumetric conceptualization of the project, a cobogo-lined face marks the entry with double straight foot that includes the cantilevered mezzanine.

© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

The upper volume is clad in wooden brises, houses the rooms throughout the intimate area.

© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

On the ground floor we have all the service area and gourmet in the volume also covered in Madeira, between this volume and the double height room is the dining room, overlooking the pool and also opens to an internal garden, allowing an integration. total with the external.

© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

From the living room it is also possible to connect with the pool and the entire outdoor area.The lap pool happens in the background in the entire length of the ground allowing this connection with all spaces.

© Felipe Araujo
© Felipe Araujo

The darker shades of colors, such as the graffiti covering the walls of the entire living room, are present inside and outside, making volumetry and materials define and reinforce the use and function of each space.

The furniture with pieces of great national designs reinforces the purity of the straight lines present in the architecture.

Project gallery

