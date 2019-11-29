World
WE SHARE Micro-Nest / Qingdao Tengyuan Design

WE SHARE Micro-Nest / Qingdao Tengyuan Design

Rest Station for Sanitation Workers. Image © Kai Wang Rest Station for Sanitation Workers. Image © Kai Wang Reading House. Image © Kai Wang Reading House. Image © Kai Wang + 30

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community  · 
Qingdao, China
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Kai Wang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Guangdong PAK Corporation Co.Ltd.广东三雄极光照明股份有限公司, Qingdao Anyvnew Commerce and Trade, Qingdao Pengwei Wood Industry

  • Lead Architects

    Xin Liu, Shuhan Zhu

  • Area of Rest Station

    81.5 sqm

  • Area of Reading House

    16.8 sqm

  • Project Director

    Zhenming Wang

  • Project Team

    Wanjun Wang, Yiru Zhou, Zedi Xia, Xiaoyu Liu

  • Project Manager

    Ling Cui

  • Architecture Technical Adviser

    Wei Wang

  • Structure Technical Adviser

    Shaodong Sun, Lei Wang

  • Construction Party

    Pengwei Wood Industry, Anyvnew Commerce and Trade Co., Ltd, Guangdong PAK Corporation Co., Ltd

  • Client

    Hailun Road Sub-district Administrative Office, Shibei District, Qingdao

  • Special Acknowledgement

    "Light and Space Laboratory" of School of Architecture and Urban-Rural Planning and teachers and students of School of Architecture in Qingdao University of Technology
Rest Station for Sanitation Workers. Image © Kai Wang
Rest Station for Sanitation Workers. Image © Kai Wang

Text description provided by the architects. WE SHARE Micro-Nest, a public good community construction practice project of initiated by architectural design institute, aims to build city furniture for citizens to share. Designers hope to attract public participation through the construction of this micro "City Plug-in", make more contributions to the urban public service along with the participation, and generate a sense of responsibility for the community, so as to activate the spiritual vitality of the whole area. Micro-Nest carries the street memory and creates the unique charm of the community. Designers hope to provide the citizens with a platform for sharing resources through city plug-in.

Rest Station for Sanitation Workers. Image © Kai Wang

City Plug-in 1: Rest Station for Sanitation Workers
Through the analysis of the working conditions of sanitation workers, they have two hours of lunch break every day. In addition, the rest station is only used to store their personal belongings, while the main space is in idle state. This design aims to explore the possibility of interaction and integration between social groups, and at the same time, try to make efficient use of public resources from the perspective of environmental protection and energy conservation.

Plan and elevations of reading pavilion
Plan and elevations of reading pavilion
From this starting point, the designers put forward the idea of time sharing utilization: taking a cube as the matrix, and two maintenance door planks are set to open to the inside and the outside respectively, providing a variable space with time sharing development for sanitation workers and urban residents.

The building can provide a relatively closed and private rest space when sanitation workers need to use. When sanitation workers are working, it can provide more social places for citizens as urban furniture.

Reading House. Image © Kai Wang
Reading House. Image © Kai Wang

City Plug-in 2: Reading House
In today's impetuous society, reading has become a luxury for some people. There is a lack of world of meditation and reflection in the busy and monotonous life.

Designers hope to arouse more people's interest in reading through the combination of architecture and installation. The reading house is located in the civic square on Hailun Road Street, divided into two parts bounded by the entrance.

Reading House. Image © Kai Wang
Reading House. Image © Kai Wang

The east side is the reading area, with open space and large area of glass windows to welcome the first ray of sunshine in the morning. The west side is for borrowing to read and meditation area, which is more private.

Reading House. Image © Kai Wang
Reading House. Image © Kai Wang

The insertion of these two city plug-ins conveys a social spirit of sharing and respect to the public. Designers believe that urban public facilities, for users, should present a service attitude more. Hence, the limitation of function is weakened as far as possible in the design to make it more open and inclusive. Let users explore and interpret different stories that may happen here in the future. It is design’s modest contribution to the urban life to make the once deserted space be cured and activated, to let the sanitation workers have a place to shelter from the wind and rain, to awaken the enthusiasm of the citizens for reading, and to spread the beauty and warmth.     

Project location

Address: Hailun Road Street, Shibei District, Qingdao, Shandong, China

Cite: "WE SHARE Micro-Nest / Qingdao Tengyuan Design" 29 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929238/we-share-micro-nest-qingdao-tengyuan-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

