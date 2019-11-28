World
  GEEMU Resort / fabersociety

GEEMU Resort / fabersociety

GEEMU Resort / fabersociety

Inside/Out, New/Old. Image © Chao Zhang
Lobby. Image © Chao Zhang
Atrium as organization of space. Image © Chao Zhang
A layer between hill and room. Image © Chao Zhang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels  · 
Guilin, China
  • Architects: fabersociety
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1194.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Chao Zhang
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SMOS, 大金, 必达, 雷士照明

  • Design Team

    Long Zuo, Alex Lara, Changding Li, Lubin Chen, Zhaoqi Lai, Shicheng Lin, Mei Cheng, Yifan Tang, Yunjie Jiang

  • Construction

    Zhenhai Lei
A New Normal in Xinping. Image © Chao Zhang
A New Normal in Xinping. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. GEEMU Resort is a boutique hotel that explores local culture through community building and a child-friendly design. It is located in the ethereal town of Yangshuo, China, on a former self-built structure. The project explores the strategies to transform an archetypal building into an architectural and community significance.

Inside/Out, New/Old. Image © Chao Zhang
Inside/Out, New/Old. Image © Chao Zhang

With the opening of high-speed train station in early 2016, Xingping County suddenly rose to be a tourism destination in southern China. Hotels and guesthouses have been sprouting alongside the river, and local residents have since built many concrete houses in hopes of leasing them to visitors.

Inside/Out, New/Old. Image © Chao Zhang
Inside/Out, New/Old. Image © Chao Zhang

In the context of GEEMU's conception, when we initially arrived at the site, we were at loss with the banality and low-efficiency of the given space. It was located perhaps too close to the hill and its volume was a bit imposing in contrast to the small rural houses that surrounded it.

Reshaping the space by structural reinforcement
Reshaping the space by structural reinforcement

The strategy was to accept the existing conditions and establish co-existence with the new. Constrained by structure and changing conditions of property rights, the main part of the building is maintained as a living space, as originally envisioned, while new programs protrude out in smaller boxes, posing conversational gestures with its surrounding, and compromising its scale. The main facade is finished with granite-stucco coating, while the boxes are earth-colored to mark their difference.

Lobby. Image © Chao Zhang
Lobby. Image © Chao Zhang

The ground floor has an impressive permeability, due to its original height and large span, the concrete frames were all optimized tectonically. The new lobby area inherits and celebrates this ambiguity of indoor-outdoor, by integrating the reception, dinning and service areas to the west, maximizing the public space with theater, playground, reading room and more. Furthermore, the sliding doors and large 4x3m glass doors create versatile and generous stage for future events.

Efficient vs. Casual. Image © Chao Zhang
Efficient vs. Casual. Image © Chao Zhang
Efficient vs. Casual. Image © Chao Zhang
Efficient vs. Casual. Image © Chao Zhang

There are few spaces in the structural system to maneuver above ground floor, however, the renovation divides the middle room as an addition to the side rooms, creating a child scaled bedroom and play area within a suite, which is connected to the atrium and free from regular circulation. Interiorized relationships with surroundings are molded by walls, glasses and brick glasses.

Atrium as organization of space. Image © Chao Zhang
Atrium as organization of space. Image © Chao Zhang
Atrium as organization of space. Image © Chao Zhang
Atrium as organization of space. Image © Chao Zhang

The atrium, introduced as a vertical intervention to change horizontal organization of the plan transformed the previously dark hallways into a lit up space and full of possibilities. With two long slides, the atrium provides new dynamics and breaks the regular circulation and connect the floors as one space. The division of the middle room and installation of core-wall established the principles of structural reinforcement.

Adjoining Spaces. Image © Chao Zhang
Adjoining Spaces. Image © Chao Zhang

GEEMU doesn’t seek standardized residence and service, but a new comfort zone in between hotel and kindergarten. The space inspires curiosity and interaction through details. In contrast with the fragmented digital age, the building paints a distant yet consoling vision of innocence and intimacy.

A layer between hill and room. Image © Chao Zhang
A layer between hill and room. Image © Chao Zhang

Project location

Address: Xingping County, Guilin, Guangxi Province, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
fabersociety
Cite: "GEEMU Resort / fabersociety" 28 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

View from Motorway. Image © Chao Zhang

GEEMU积木酒店 / 梓集

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

