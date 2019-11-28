World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Hesselbrand Unveils Acquarossa Timber Hotel & Spa in Switzerland

Hesselbrand Unveils Acquarossa Timber Hotel & Spa in Switzerland

Save this article
Hesselbrand Unveils Acquarossa Timber Hotel & Spa in Switzerland

Hesselbrand Architects have revealed the design for Acquarossa Spa & Hotel in Switzerland, a 120 room hotel in the Swiss region of Ticino. Designed around well-being and experience-based tourism, the project utilizes a combination of traditional building materials and new construction technology to ground an environmentally sustainable approach in one of the most remote parts of Switzerland.

Courtesy of Hesselbrand Courtesy of Hesselbrand Courtesy of Hesselbrand Courtesy of Hesselbrand + 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hesselbrand
Courtesy of Hesselbrand

The Acquarossa Spa & Hotel was designed around the experience of alpine life. Echoing the language of the traditional rustic houses found in the local area, the design of the hotel is characterized by three timber structures placed on a stone plinth. The combination of natural and man-made materials was made to give the hotel a contemporary image, bridging modern architecture with the traditional buildings of the Swiss Alps.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hesselbrand
Courtesy of Hesselbrand

The layout of the hotel and spa makes the most out of the wind and sun conditions. Large rectangular roofs are covered with plants and solar panels, and all stone used in the design comes from local quarries. Tall timber columns stretch from the ground to the top floors, with a cross laminated timber construction that uses local materials that are central to traditional Swiss buildings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Hesselbrand
Courtesy of Hesselbrand

Inside, the hotel provides a range of standards in the different rooms and social spaces. In addition, the shared spaces between the buildings are designed for both the hotel guests and the local population of nearby villages. Acquarossa Spa & Hotel is set to complete in 2022.

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Hesselbrand Unveils Acquarossa Timber Hotel & Spa in Switzerland" 28 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929161/hesselbrand-unveils-acquarossa-timber-hotel-and-spa-in-switzerland/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream