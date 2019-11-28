World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New-zealand
  5. Three Sixty Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Wanaka House / Three Sixty Architecture

Wanaka House / Three Sixty Architecture

Save this project
Wanaka House / Three Sixty Architecture

© Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt © Simon Devitt + 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability  · 
Wanaka, New Zealand
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 290.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Simon Devitt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bradfords Precast, Escea, Graphisoft, Nelson Pine, Trendz

  • Lead Architects

    Chris Prebble

  • Design Team

    Dean Cowell, Nick Wortelboer

  • Engineering

    Constrcuture
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. The design brief for this Wanaka residence was to provide a home with a soul, that could expand and contract with the ebb and flow of family and guests. The house is made up of two strong pitched roof forms, connected by several flat-roofed forms floating beneath. The pitched roof elements run east to west in harmony with the site, maximizing views and solar gain. The timber screened entrance leads up a covered boardwalk to a glass pivoting front door. Upon entry, the ceiling raises dramatically to follow the roof line.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

After the initial release into the large main space, visitors are greeted with an intimate wall of vertical timber paneling - a textural, three-dimensional entry that leads into a kitchen and dining space, filled with natural light and majestic views pouring in. The dining and living areas share a double-sided gas fire and have large sliding doors fringing both the north and south aspect to open to the views or protect from the prevailing winds. The glass link that leads to the guest wing is framed to the west by an outdoor rock pond.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

To the east, large sliding doors open to an outdoor courtyard entertainment area with views through the house to the mountains in one direction, and water the other. The material palette was selected with colors and shades that work in harmony with the surrounding environment. Thermomass panels, Corten steel and smoked carbon stained timber on the exterior, through to a mixture of timbers, and warm, neutral tones inside. LVL portals and band sawed tongue and groove timber form the central spine of the main building drawing the eye upwards and onwards to the triple glazed gabled ends where more views of the surrounding hills are visible. 

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Sustainability
Time-honored principles of good site orientation and a warm thermal envelope, combined with the latest technology and designing in sympathy with the surrounding environment are the key sustainability drivers for this home. A combined inslab heating and hot water heat pump system are powered by 5kWh of discretely placed photovoltaic panels. Appropriate use and positioning of Thermomass concrete, and large glazed openings allow for natural heating and cooling as much as possible, allowing the house to run at a very low cost.

Save this picture!
© Simon Devitt
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Three Sixty Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability New Zealand
Cite: "Wanaka House / Three Sixty Architecture" 28 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/929142/wanaka-house-three-sixty-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream