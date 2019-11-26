Apartment Building / Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects

World
© Andreas Graber

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sustainability  · 
Aarau, Switzerland
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

Text description provided by the architects. This new three-storey building with attic was created in the garden city neighbourhood of Aarau. The house comprises seven small apartments. The polygonal building results from the plot form and forms the link between the adjacent multi-family and single-family homes. The apartments are accessed via a compact staircase. The floor plans are structured by wet cell boxes, cabinet and kitchen fixtures.

© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber
Ground, first, second floor
Ground, first, second floor
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

By means of pendulum and sliding doors, the individual areas are zoned. The balconies on the main residential side visually expand the interior, frame the glazing and offer each resident the necessary security and intimacy. The back of the house is designed as a closed element and thus shields off the emissions of the busy street and the tram line.

© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber
Attic floor
Attic floor
© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

The mineral-plastered façade is colour-matched to the concrete porches, which makes the building appear homogeneous. Visible concrete surfaces and hot-dip galvanized metal components emphasize the raw appearance of the building. Dark glazed solid wood windows, the dark wood belt floor and the warm grey carpentry refine the interior. The building meets the Minergie P standard.

© Andreas Graber
© Andreas Graber

Gautschi Lenzin Schenker Architects
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sustainability
