Sustentable House / GPA&A

+ 37

Design team Gustavo Penna, Norberto Bambozzi, Laura Penna, Letícia Carneiro, Oded Stahl, Alice Flores, Fernanda Tolentino, Henrique Neves, Raquel de Resende, Eduardo Magalhães, Julia Lins, Bárbara Novais, Ada Penna, Larissa Freire. Estagiários: Lucas Moreira, Sávio de Oliveira, Gustavo Monteiro.

Management Lyon Engenharia Comercial

Comunication Diana Penna e Tamires Bibbó

Contractor Icam Engenharia

Complementary designers Cobrapi Gerenciamento Consultoria e Projetos

Consultants Multiplus Engenharia e Consultoria

Tailing Processing Fundação Cristiano Ottoni - UFMG

Blocks Manufacturing Construcom Artefatos de Cimento

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our SUSTAINABLE HOUSE is made of matter and spirit. Raw material, the unused by-products of mining activity, is the main component: we take advantage of its qualities and properties. Finding an ecologically appropriate use for these wastes determines the unique character of the housing unit.

In its spirit, the housing unit intends, besides its technical function, to be a home, a place for each person to feel valued, welcomed in their dreams, hopes and desire to live together. Every home, even the simplest, must be able to create a sense of pride and self-esteem. We value the needs of its inhabitants, offering unusual features and spaces, such as an open kitchen, living room that integrates with the garden, solar water heating system and wind energy.

The playful and dynamic volume of the house plays a role in its functionality: improving its natural ventilation by driving and directing the winds, shading the transparent façade and enabling interesting unit mounting combinations. We make the most of the qualities of its simple materials, while giving its programmatic layout possibilities for future expansions. The house is both a simple and powerful example of coordinated planning that integrates current knowledge of sustainable technology and building processes.