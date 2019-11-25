The CLT House / KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

Save this picture! Courtesy of KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

Lead Sam Young Choi

Save this picture! Courtesy of KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. When planning the 'THE CLT' detached house, they agreed to stick to the basics with the architecturalist's family composition and lifestyle. When considering a building owner lifestyle, I thought there was a need for space for writing, research, and guests.So, he focused on privacy and separated the mass from side to side around the front door.

On the left side of the entrance, it connects with the underground parking lot and arranges a family-only space such as a bedroom and a library. So, On the right side of the front door, a guest reception area and a family public space were placed The relationship with the external environment was planned by considering both openness and privacy.

Users are planning to move through the interior space and feel like they are seeing frames with various views of the four seasons through the windows. Also, the outer deck, which serves as an outdoor living room, is open toward the forest, but is out of sight of the neighborhood.

CLT HOUSE TEST

This is the first house in Korea to use the structure of the CLT. Because it is a new structure, I visited Japan while searching for cases because there were no standards. Japan also did not have any clear data on the structure of the CLT, but serious research was under way through experiments at material companies or research organizations. Efforts to acquire advanced wooden structures in the future to contribute to the global environment have to be learned. Therefore, as an architect, I had to learn.

I believe that the struggle of Kim Gap-bong, CEO of a construction company specializing in wood construction with a meticulous nature for the CLT, and Kim Ho-kyung, manager of the company, will be a valuable asset in the study of wooden structure.

SUPER – E HOUSE

This house passed quality standards after testing energy efficiency performance that was developed in Canada. The Canadian Federal Government Natural Resources Agency developed the Super-e program and began supplying it to the housing market in the late 1990s, including Japan, Britain, Ireland, China and Korea. Super-e's 'e' stands for four main haunts that enhance high energy efficiency, economic, Environmentally responsible, Enhances the homeowner's quality of life.