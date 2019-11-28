World
  7. Guangcang People Hub Center / Shanghai Urban Architectural Design

Guangcang People Hub Center / Shanghai Urban Architectural Design

Guangcang People Hub Center / Shanghai Urban Architectural Design

view from the field. Image © Qiang Xia Xiaoqingwa echoing the dwelling houses. Image © Qiang Xia public activity center. Image © Qiang Xia courtyard space. Image © Qiang Xia + 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center  · 
Zunyi, China
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2150.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Qiang Xia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: 贵州镁程铝业科技有限公司, 郑州博鳌装饰材料有限公司

  • Architect in Charge

    Jin Wang

  • Design Team

    Zhiqiang Guo, Ping Chen, Ranran Sun, Wei Wei
view from the field. Image © Qiang Xia

Call of the distant mountains
Each local village carries its unique “native order”, which is accompanied by strong vitality and appeal.

aerial night view. Image © Qiang Xia

Guancang is located in the Dagu Mountain and Xianren Mountain ecological circle in Guizhou Province. The mountain layers are stacked and the residential green tiles are continuous. The original settlement, which is not fully commercialized, still bears the unique charm of the depression.

aerial view. Image © Qiang Xia
Xiaoqingwa echoing the dwelling houses. Image © Qiang Xia

According to the regional characteristics, the project adopts the architectural elements such as “big house, gray space” and maintains continuity with the surrounding areas, creating a real mobile space system that can freely penetrate the landscape and perceive the cultural spirit, and give the village a new look.

exhibition hall ushered in along the road. Image © Qiang Xia
exhibition hall ushered in along the road. Image © Qiang Xia

The rhyme of the complex context
Rooted in the design of the region, it is necessary to outline the continuity of the context in one form and one structure.At the same time, the design derives a set of construction logic from the dry-type buildings in Guizhou: the roof is stripped outside the main body, and the bucket-type frame takes over the roof and the main body of the building to form a natural breathing and infiltration space. The main body of the building creates a square gray space and is freely made of different materials. The façade of the collage, the long horizontal windows and the flat roof are decorated.

constructive logic
constructive logic

The village of rise
Drawing on the localized structural elements, the construction of the village in the new style of fusion of traditional materials.

rain scene. Image © Qiang Xia
details. Image © Qiang Xia

The best materials
The selection of materials has built a platform built together with the people.

technical node of the facade
technical node of the facade

Art of craftsmanship
The construction technology is presented in consideration of the craftsmanship of the people. The construction practices of the building, actively explore the traces of the local, refer to the construction techniques of the local craftsmen, use the "close to the people"approach to put the construction into practice, connect the local culture and style, and express the artistic conception of the Guancang area.

public activity center. Image © Qiang Xia

Project location

Address: Zunyi, Guizhou, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
