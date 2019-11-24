Wave House / Mareines Arquitetura

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. This residence floats high above the Atlantic Ocean from a granite monolith between the busy neighborhoods of São Conrado and Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. A peculiarity of this narrow plot is its southern orientation. We decided to extend the house to both neighbors’ huge walls in order to erase them. There will be immense ocean views, like from a ship.

There are no traces of land to either sides of the house. Just the sky, the sea, and waves splashing against the rocks beneath. An undulating roof evokes the marine movement and creates operable glass openings that will control the admittance of light and air trough automation.

Different wind directions, sun angles and temperatures will determine necessary adjustments to guarantee thermal comfort in a passive way.