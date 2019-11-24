World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. MIA Design Studio
  6. 2017
  7. Field of Idea Office / MIA Design Studio

Field of Idea Office / MIA Design Studio

Save this project
Field of Idea Office / MIA Design Studio
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

© Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien © Trieu Chien + 28

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Offices  · 
Vietnam

  • Principal Architect

    Nguyen Hoang Manh

  • Concept Design:

    Nguyen The Huy, Nguyen Hong Quan
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. From the early day of humankind, our ancestors used drawings as a way to communicate with the surrounding entities. It is considered one of the first activities for human beings to express desires and thoughts, which might not have been formed yet. Through the process of learning and developing, civilizations were created, followed by rules, structures, regulations, etc. We are, therefore, overwhelmed by the modern life and often find ourself walking on the beaten paths and put aside our creative instinct.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

At MIA Design Studio, we are fortunate to have an isolated space which is separated from the stifling city with a refreshing garden on site. Surrounded with rows of bamboo and a wide-open sky, the space is not only used for working and communicating but also an aspiration for creative thinking.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

With a strong intention to create projects with harmonious combination of practical need with a breath of nature, architects are passionate to work freely in an area that is not affected by the pollution elements of the city. Within the area, they can draw their first lines of sketch on the built-in glass panels. With the appropriate proportions, the glass panels play the role of rulers so that the architects can visualize and estimate the actual dimensions of the buildings.

These glass panels are designed to be multiples of the A1 paper sheet - commonly used in architectural drawings. To minimize the impact on the bamboo garden, the glass walls are built vertically at the zig-zag position to create a vertical air flow and enhance the garden experience.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

In a corner of the garden, a set of long tables and two benches are placed off each other to provide an interesting asymmetrical feeling. This is a place for architects to work and discuss with colleagues, cogitate or simply enjoy moments in nature.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

The primary material used for this project is glass. With transparent properties, this material serves as dividing walls, though does not bring forth the feeling of disconnected space. Additionally, it creates an interesting reflection viewing from the office.

Save this picture!
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: MIA Design Studio, 311B Binh Quoi, ward 28, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MIA Design Studio
Office

Product:

Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Vietnam
Cite: "Field of Idea Office / MIA Design Studio" 24 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928958/field-of-idea-office-mia-design-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream