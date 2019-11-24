Field of Idea Office / MIA Design Studio

+ 28

Principal Architect Nguyen Hoang Manh

Concept Design: Nguyen The Huy, Nguyen Hong Quan

Text description provided by the architects. From the early day of humankind, our ancestors used drawings as a way to communicate with the surrounding entities. It is considered one of the first activities for human beings to express desires and thoughts, which might not have been formed yet. Through the process of learning and developing, civilizations were created, followed by rules, structures, regulations, etc. We are, therefore, overwhelmed by the modern life and often find ourself walking on the beaten paths and put aside our creative instinct.

At MIA Design Studio, we are fortunate to have an isolated space which is separated from the stifling city with a refreshing garden on site. Surrounded with rows of bamboo and a wide-open sky, the space is not only used for working and communicating but also an aspiration for creative thinking.

With a strong intention to create projects with harmonious combination of practical need with a breath of nature, architects are passionate to work freely in an area that is not affected by the pollution elements of the city. Within the area, they can draw their first lines of sketch on the built-in glass panels. With the appropriate proportions, the glass panels play the role of rulers so that the architects can visualize and estimate the actual dimensions of the buildings.

These glass panels are designed to be multiples of the A1 paper sheet - commonly used in architectural drawings. To minimize the impact on the bamboo garden, the glass walls are built vertically at the zig-zag position to create a vertical air flow and enhance the garden experience.

In a corner of the garden, a set of long tables and two benches are placed off each other to provide an interesting asymmetrical feeling. This is a place for architects to work and discuss with colleagues, cogitate or simply enjoy moments in nature.

The primary material used for this project is glass. With transparent properties, this material serves as dividing walls, though does not bring forth the feeling of disconnected space. Additionally, it creates an interesting reflection viewing from the office.