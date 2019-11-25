World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Usual Studio
  6. 2019
  7. Chongqing Factory Hotel / Usual Studio

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Chongqing Factory Hotel / Usual Studio

Save this project
Chongqing Factory Hotel / Usual Studio

© Tim Wu © Tim Wu © Tim Wu © Yilong Zhao + 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Renovation  · 
Chongqing, China

  • Lead Architect

    Jingrui Lin

  • Design Team

    Jingrui Lin, Kunhui Wang, Hsin Wen, Baige Lu, Wenquan Wu

  • Structural Design Consultant

    Xiujiang Shen, Songbai Yao

  • Client

    Mont Mirage
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Mont Mirage is located at Pipashan in Chongqing City which is near Chongqing Liberation Monument. Designed by Usual Studio, the two old Chongqing No. 1 printing factory buildings were transformed into Mont Mirage hotel with novel look. Located on the slope land with spectacle, the two buildings of Mont Mirage sit on the field’s one after the other. With the privileged front view of Yangtze River, guests can have a bird’s eye view of the oasis between the two bridges and enjoy the skyline scenery. This hotel has great views, facing the Yangtze River, that guests could overlook the oasis between the two bridges and enjoy the city skyline.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

Wedding dress
Due to the historic industrial buildings and beautiful river views in the original site, tourists who have unique style are often being attracted to visit and take pictures. This spot was even picked as one of the favorite places for wedding photo shooting. This also reminds us that the hotel design can be the combination of the filming creativity and the wedding photography industry. The original space has been upgraded to an artistic aesthetic space for the younger people with the theme of “love”, which is also in line with the brand features of Mont Mirage.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

The bride's wedding dress swinging with wind is a wonderful classic scene. Picturing the old building is a pretty bride, , our task is to design a suitable wedding dress and bring the most beautiful part out. Therefore, our design concept is to use the dress to connect the two old buildings lightly and softly which makes the old factories have a fresh look.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

The "wedding dress" is made up of cement shell structure and metal curtain wall. This design creates an open space that includes hotel reception, rest space and multifunction rooms. Guests can walk down the path shaped by the structure which making guests to enjoy changing views at different places. The varied space views and experience is what we want to present and bring to the guests, just like the space activity experience in the natural mountain city.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu
Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

Old and New
We use two methods for reconstruction. One is a new changes, bold and creative. Another is to keep the history part so that both new and old could exist. The new part is like a white canvas, pure and gentle, which contrast sharply with the coarse old wall and the bare cement beam. We tried to create a situation that being in a hotel, guests can feel the vitality and sense of contemporary aesthetics for the reconstruction and recall the historical beauty of the old factory as well.

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

There is good historical and aesthetic value in the facade of the factory. Therefore, after the protective restoration, the brick is still used as a building facade. We believe that the facade not only present a dignified sense brought by years , but also to convey the idea that every aging brick can still feel the season changing and the time slipping. The backyard on the north side is a natural poetic space.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu
Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

The ivy and the brick on the old wall are traces of history. When the sun shines through the leaves, the mottled light and shadow is the wealth given by the years and nature. We want to preserve the uniqueness of this space.

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

Light and Shadow
We consider "light" as an indispensable design material, including natural light or artificial light.The right design allow the light and shadow to be more than functional, and to create the pleasure of the spirit.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

For example, the lighting patio of the Atrium Court and the roof skylight of the auditorium not only complements the lighting, but the slender and orderly geometry also outlines the abstract light and shadow matrix, leading the desire longing for stars exploration.

In the Art
We define the hotel as a miniature landscape city. Guests can take a leisurely walk between the lobby and the courtyard, and stay in the art hall to experience the mixture light and shadow. Lights are on when the night falls, guests get a city night view while swimming in the superb rooftop pool.

Save this picture!
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

The exclusive view of Yangtze River is for guests staying in the guestrooms. Transformed from old factory, Hotel Mont Mirage possesses the antique glory of old house with the good landscape. It’s an innovation and inspiration for resort hotel to provide different experiences to guests and the industry. We also hope that this reconstruction project will bring some ideas for the current urban renewal and renovation of the old house.

Save this picture!
© Tim Wu
© Tim Wu

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Yu Zhong District, Chongqing City, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Usual Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Chongqing Factory Hotel / Usual Studio" 25 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928881/chongqing-factory-hotel-usual-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Tim Wu

重庆印制一厂山鬼精品酒店改造 / 寻常设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream