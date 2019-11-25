Hotel The Fontenay / Störmer Murphy and Partners

+ 22

Lead Architects Jan Störmer, Kasimir Altzweig (pm), Tomas Kraus (apm)

Design Team Jan Störmer, Kasimir Altzweig (pm), Tomas Kraus (apm), Marcus Lindner, Tina von Heyer, Bevin Küchenmeister, Erik Friedrich, Hajo Franz, Stephanie Busch, Zarko Serafimoski, Nils Rathjen, Lena Kallweit, Heike Heister

Clients Kühne Immobilia GmbH, Hamburg

Engineering Ingenieurbüro Dr. Binnewies

Landscape WES LandschaftsArchitektur

Site Supervision pbr Planungsbüro Rohling

Buildung Services Winter beratende Ingenieure für Gebäudetechnik (Entwurf) / pbr Planungsbüro Rohling (Ausführung)

Façade Priedemann Fassadenberatung GmbH

Lighting Design Hamburg Design

Interior Architect Matteo Thun & Partners (design) / Aukett + Heese (implementation)

Acoustics Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure

Text description provided by the architects. The five-star superior hotel THE FONTENAY is implemented on the site of the former Hotel In-terContinental, a unique location on the banks of Hamburg‘s Außenalster lake. The design for the hotel, which opened in spring 2018, originated in an urban planning and architectural design competition, which Störmer Murphy and Partners won in 2014 (interior design in collaboration with Matteo Thun & Partners).

A sculptural, eight-story solitaire rises above three fluid circles forming the hotel’s ground plan. The hotel‘s urban and architectural concept is powerfully expressive, while its free-flowing contours harmoniously blend in with the park-like terrain alongside the lake.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hotel The Fontenay

Large treetops are nestled softly into the curved façades. From the Alster Park as well as from the interior, new vistas and geometries appear with every new viewing angle – the building shape has no front or rear side. The façade is structured into elegant, horizontal strips consisting of glass and reflective, large-format ceramic panels, which are, according to the Alster Ordinance, finished in shining white.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hotel The Fontenay

Two courtyards in the center of the building – a roofed atrium and an open courtyard – immerse the building in daylight. The way to the suites does not pass through a conventional central corridor; the single-loaded concept always allows views into the inner courtyards. The amorphously shaped top floor accommodates gastronomic facilities and a wellness area. A dome covers a fine dining restaurant with panoramic views. A 20-meter indoor and outdoor pool on the 6th floor allows guests to take a swim while enjoying views of the Alster.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hotel The Fontenay

Save this picture! Courtesy of Hotel The Fontenay

The pool adjoins a sun terrace and a more than 1,000-square meter spa area with sauna, steam bath, relaxation and treatment rooms. The interior design by Matteo Thun + Partners is bright, the materials – marble, wood, textiles – and objects are finely coordinated with muted lighting scenarios. Luxury shall be tangible without being obtrusive. The design and implementation of the interior design have been continued by Aukett + Heese.