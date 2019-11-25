World
  7. Hotel The Fontenay / Störmer Murphy and Partners

Hotel The Fontenay / Störmer Murphy and Partners

Hotel The Fontenay / Störmer Murphy and Partners

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels  · 
Hamburg, Germany

  • Lead Architects

    Jan Störmer, Kasimir Altzweig (pm), Tomas Kraus (apm)

  • Design Team

    Jan Störmer, Kasimir Altzweig (pm), Tomas Kraus (apm), Marcus Lindner, Tina von Heyer, Bevin Küchenmeister, Erik Friedrich, Hajo Franz, Stephanie Busch, Zarko Serafimoski, Nils Rathjen, Lena Kallweit, Heike Heister

  • Clients

    Kühne Immobilia GmbH, Hamburg

  • Engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Dr. Binnewies

  • Landscape

    WES LandschaftsArchitektur

  • Site Supervision

    pbr Planungsbüro Rohling

  • Buildung Services

    Winter beratende Ingenieure für Gebäudetechnik (Entwurf) / pbr Planungsbüro Rohling (Ausführung)

  • Façade

    Priedemann Fassadenberatung GmbH

  • Lighting Design

    Hamburg Design

  • Interior Architect

    Matteo Thun & Partners (design) / Aukett + Heese (implementation)

  • Acoustics

    Krebs + Kiefer Ingenieure
Text description provided by the architects. The five-star superior hotel THE FONTENAY is implemented on the site of the former Hotel In-terContinental, a unique location on the banks of Hamburg‘s Außenalster lake. The design for the hotel, which opened in spring 2018, originated in an urban planning and architectural design competition, which Störmer Murphy and Partners won in 2014 (interior design in collaboration with Matteo Thun & Partners).

A sculptural, eight-story solitaire rises above three fluid circles forming the hotel’s ground plan. The hotel‘s urban and architectural concept is powerfully expressive, while its free-flowing contours harmoniously blend in with the park-like terrain alongside the lake.

Large treetops are nestled softly into the curved façades. From the Alster Park as well as from the interior, new vistas and geometries appear with every new viewing angle – the building shape has no front or rear side. The façade is structured into elegant, horizontal strips consisting of glass and reflective, large-format ceramic panels, which are, according to the Alster Ordinance, finished in shining white.

Two courtyards in the center of the building – a roofed atrium and an open courtyard – immerse the building in daylight. The way to the suites does not pass through a conventional central corridor; the single-loaded concept always allows views into the inner courtyards. The amorphously shaped top floor accommodates gastronomic facilities and a wellness area. A dome covers a fine dining restaurant with panoramic views. A 20-meter indoor and outdoor pool on the 6th floor allows guests to take a swim while enjoying views of the Alster.

The pool adjoins a sun terrace and a more than 1,000-square meter spa area with sauna, steam bath, relaxation and treatment rooms. The interior design by Matteo Thun + Partners is bright, the materials – marble, wood, textiles – and objects are finely coordinated with muted lighting scenarios. Luxury shall be tangible without being obtrusive. The design and implementation of the interior design have been continued by Aukett + Heese.

Project location

Address: Fontenay 10, 20354 Hamburg, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Störmer Murphy and Partners
