Beatriz Colomina on Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture

Architecture theorist, historian, and curator Beatriz Colomina talks about our discipline and its difficulty to accept the work as the result of a collaborative effort. When asked about sexism and gender issues within architecture, Colomina broadens the discussion and tackles the historical myth of architecture as the product of one single, brilliant - and always masculine - mind. A fiction that has obscured the role of a number of women, and whole teams, committed to the design process.

Founding director of the Program in Media and Modernity at Princeton University, Colomina visited Brazil for the opening of the 12th São Paulo International Architecture Biennial, where she presented her work on the relation between social media and public spaces. In a world where many youngsters are working from their beds, she argues that architecture needs to review the role of such private space and rethink its relation to the urban realm.