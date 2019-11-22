World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Interviews
  3. Beatriz Colomina on Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture

Beatriz Colomina on Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture

Save this article
Beatriz Colomina on Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture

Architecture theorist, historian, and curator Beatriz Colomina talks about our discipline and its difficulty to accept the work as the result of a collaborative effort. When asked about sexism and gender issues within architecture, Colomina broadens the discussion and tackles the historical myth of architecture as the product of one single, brilliant - and always masculine - mind. A fiction that has obscured the role of a number of women, and whole teams, committed to the design process.

Founding director of the Program in Media and Modernity at Princeton University, Colomina visited Brazil for the opening of the 12th São Paulo International Architecture Biennial, where she presented her work on the relation between social media and public spaces. In a world where many youngsters are working from their beds, she argues that architecture needs to review the role of such private space and rethink its relation to the urban realm.

About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

See more:

News Interviews
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Beatriz Colomina on Gender, Collaborative Work, and Disease in Architecture" 22 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928848/beatriz-colomina-on-gender-collaborative-work-and-disease-in-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from our YouTube Channel

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream