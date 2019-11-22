The d’Orsay Residential Building / Hill West Architects

+ 26

Lead Architects Hill West Architects

Design Team Jacques Garcia Decoration

Consultants GEA Consulting Engineers, PLLC (mechanical); GACE Consulting Engineers, PC (structural)

Collaborators Van Deusen & Associates (Elevator Engineer)

Text description provided by the architects. The d’Orsay is a jewel-like, intimate 11-story, 21-unit condominium building located at the crossroads of the West Village, the Meatpacking District, the Highline, and Chelsea. Hill West poured attention into each detail of the fine brickwork of the façade and intricate glass and metal work.

A mixture of classic ornament and industrial touches allow this design to walk the line between edgy and highly sophisticated. The designers worked with elegant round patterns in the metalwork at the entry doors and more industrial elements at the residence windows, such as the horizontal mullions inspired by warehouse-like expanses of glass.

This mixed palette befits the varied neighborhood. Building amenities include a rooftop garden, a spa with a plunging pool, steam and treatment rooms, a fitness center and a drawing room. The residences range from 1 to 4 bedrooms and are designed with direct elevator access. Many have private terraces and all are fitted with the luxurious residential details that Hill West is known for.