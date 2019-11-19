World
  7. Frame House / Royal House Co.

Frame House / Royal House Co.

Frame House / Royal House Co.

Courtesy of Royal House Co. Courtesy of Royal House Co. Courtesy of Royal House Co. Courtesy of Royal House Co. + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses Interiors  · 
Kitakyūshū, Japan
  • Architects: Royal House Co.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 98.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2014

  • Lead Architects

    Haruhisa Saito

  • Design Team

    Royal-House Design Team
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

Text description provided by the architects. In the Japanese housing industry, it is common to break old houses and build new ones. The number of new housing is expected to decrease significantly and the used housing market is expected to be activated. We thought it would be important to create a new house that considered the used housing market.

Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

 There are three points: a house where various people can live easily, a house where you can live with others, a house that can change the way people live. A house that can respond to changes in life. A house with a system that can respond to changes in daily life. We proposed traditional japanese lattice designs and SHINKABE (wall with exposed timber pillars).

Plan basic
Plan basic
Section
Section

The wall can be made by the lattice structure, so the space can be changed. In recent years, Japanese houses are finished by hiding the structure of the house with plasterboard.And because the structure and infrastructure of the house are hidden from the resident, residents can no longer repair their homes. It became a house like a black box.

Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

By making the structure look beautiful, we freed the house from the black box. We have beautifully exposed the structure with traditional Japanese techniques and designs.And, dwellers  can repair their homes and We revived traditional designs and interiors.

Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.
Courtesy of Royal House Co.

Project gallery

