WangTao House / MARCH Design

+ 33

Lead Architects Tao Wang

Civil project manager Yongjie Jin

Base Area 272 sqm

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It is a completely individualized process to build our own houses from the ground than to buy commercial houses. I believe that as the policy and law change, this kind of demand will continually increase. But for most architects and interior designer in China, highly designed personal house building is a missing project which has few chances to practice. So I decided to do it to myself and build my home in the desert from zero.

What kind of a house do I want to build? This is the question I need to first answer myself.

From the perspective of results, it is real, not attitudinized, light but powerful and colorful. But my first idea wasn’t like this, many designers have a sense of expression hard to control which happen automatically sometimes. Because my desire and power to create is stronger than any normal people, there comes a problem of intake information amount. We are in an environment where the intake information per unit time has it upper limit.

For example, if this place is for vacation, so in the following three days, every frame of picture I see, every smell I sense, every warmth I feel, every texture I touch even every color it creates, are all what I call information amount. But it makes a difference if I live here for three years, for time rises, information amount also rises, but it has a blurry up limit. If the intake information is not enough, you will feel a sense of insipidity, but if it is too much, that feeling of greasiness is even worse than insipidity. That’s why many business places normally have large information amounts, because she is not prepared for you to stay for a long time.

The most unsuccessful home is like a hotel. A hotel needs to meet the demand of hundreds of people and their habit so it’s display must be an average, even the kind of design hotels are run based on the fact of a standard and easy to maintain. This makes almost all the hotels hard to be unassuming. It is like a serious but decent stranger. But home is different, she should be like our family, we can kiss without brushing our teeth, I hope it to have a feeling of life, with some mild mess in order, making me less nervous. How to be unassuming, changing from vacation style into living style, is the question I spent lots of time to face. This process is not from my mind, it is from changing blueprint over and over again because every blueprint has it distinct life scene. To decide whether I fit it or not requires time.

On the layout, I carried out a 3m*5m model experiment, this scale makes me feel safe and sound. It will meet the demand of almost all the space by adjusting multiple. For example, two fold (3+3)*5 is easy to meet the demand of bedrooms with a bathroom which separate wet and dry. A 3*5 for vertical transportation, a 3*5 for kitchen, this scale is successful from this result, it is not unbridled large and makes no nerve and stress.

At last

From the process, this is what I should experience. Just like a friend said, be serious about your every step, do what you want to do. Be the only yourself in the world, why not!