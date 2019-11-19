Taihang Village Co-living Space / f.i.t.

+ 27

Lead Architects Jiuqiang Sun

Design Team Zhiyang Qian, YanchuDong, Yuan Jing, Chao Ma, Chaoqun Liu, Yihan Wang

Project Architect Tong Hu

Clients People's Government of Pingliang Town

Landscape Yinglin Deng

Text description provided by the architects. Taihang Village is located in Qinba Mountains with pleasant weather and serene view. With the growth of tourism, the local government hopes to build a communal place for locals and tourists to share. The construction land is limited in the mountain area, the architect suggested to re-adapt the adjacent vernacular houses that are abandoned.

Concept: From Introvert to Extrovert

The courtyards are independent, isolated and surrounded by forest and farmland. To make the site more public, based on its programs of gathering, dining, and living, the following moves are operated: keep the living spaces in the original layout; demolish the add-on structures; add the multi-purpose spaces and organize a new path integrating the courtyards into an aggregation of the semi-enclosed cluster.

Operation: Refurbishment and New Construction

To improve the thermal performance and reinforce the structure, the interior and exterior are refurbished while preserving as much details from history.

Exteriorly, the new structures use exposed concrete, on which time will leave its trace.

Interiorly, by installing the “box”, it increases the living area and upgrades the HVAC system and sanitary facilities. In addition, high windows and skylights are added to improve the lighting.

Save this picture! Interior contrast of old and new. Image © Houwen Bo

Courtyard

The four courtyards after refurbishment kept their original scale and the sense of enclosure where people could gather around the fire.