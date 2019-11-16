World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
  6. 2019
  7. The Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS

The Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS

Save this project
The Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS

© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios © Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios © Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios © Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios + 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Thiruvananthapuram, India

  • Lead Architect

    Srijit Srinivas

  • Design Team

    Srijit Srinivas, Remya Raveendran

  • Clients

    Dr. Anup Narayanan & Dr. Arya A. R.

  • Landscape Design

    Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a long and irregularly narrow site in Trivandrum with its longer side facing west, the The BRICKHAUS, Keralam, India is designed to be both a place of respite and exhilaration for the Clients – a young family both Doctors and their two kids, the lady of the house a trained dancer too. The plan addresses the diverse requirements - a blend of novelty and function, Public presentation & Private expression.

Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

The house is an exploration in revealing the beauty of the oldest and most versatile material – the country burnt brick. The BRICKHAUS naturally evokes a feeling of nostalgia. The house has an ethnic charm, which is accentuated in the varied play of light & shadows by placement and detailing of fenestrations and the material palette. The design has also attempted to bring nature inside, with both the use of contextually detailed skylights and jali work– defining breezeways facilitating natural cooling of the interiors and complemented with a distribution of internal gardens and pools, working together to bring in a magical play of light.

Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

The house is an unspoken narrative of open and interconnected spaces that challenge the standard assumptions of load-bearing brick construction, an intimate variation of scaling of space, of polished concrete floors and Exposed Concrete ceilings, of un-rendered brick. The house becomes a celebration of the imperfection of the material substrate, and the organic expression of asymmetry conspicuously present throughout all adding to a sense of sensory dynamism. The custom-built furniture and joinery items add to the charm of the house. From a functional layout, the Dining area with its east-west orientation opens out to a landscaped internal Courtyard, connecting the house with the ‘outdoors’.

Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

This functional syntax is carried across to other parts of the house also, such as the master bedroom having a landscaped court bounded by brick louvers bringing in cool breezes whilst also being privacy screen controlling views in from the outside. On this same theme, the Medical Consultancy space and its adjoined Guest Bedroom form a separate block spatially separate to the rest of the house, but subtly blended in with the house. A carefully detailed brick-paved path forms the tectonic cord connecting the two spatial blocks together whilst also doubling up as a performance stage floor for small family gatherings. The quiet reflective brick-edged lotus pool beside the informal stage gives a palpable and inviting vibe to this space.

Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Internally, the timber staircase and its juxtaposition to a traditional swing in the adjoining internal courtyard uses the visual language of litheness and motion to tie together the larger layout of contingent spaces, whilst allowing through-views for a sense of a spatial continuum. From an energy consumption perspective, The BRICKHAUS is a ‘Net Zero’ entity. The BRICKHAUS has tastefully responded to the potential of its site, and the aspirational requirements of its clients to deliver a restrained architectural end product, which is both visually capturing as well as functionally efficient, and an organic addition to the local milieu.

Save this picture!
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "The Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS" 16 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928531/the-brick-house-srijit-srinivas-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream