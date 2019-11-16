Branca House / Roziane Faleiro Arquitetura e Design

+ 29

Lead Architects Roziane Faleiro

Engineering Rogério Carneiro

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed on a plot of 1300m², near a preservation area and overlooking the Moeda Mountain. With a built area of ​​485m², this house was built respecting the natural topography of the land. In total, there are 03 floors, so that access to vehicles and pedestrians follows as curves of levels with lower slope of ramp.

Following the concept of a contemporary architecture with more minimalist features, a social part opens for leisure, overlooking the mountains and all environments integrate and communicate with each other, establishing a connection with the surroundings. The infinity pool is an invitation for recreation. Attached to the house and with communication through a pergola, a music room opens to the solarium and a swimming pool through large doorways.

The metal structure pergola with corten steel finish is an element that connects the house to the music room, protects the facade and welcomes those who arrive.

An area closely concentrated on the upper floor projects a detail on the façade to protect it as frames.

We continue with the same porcelain flooring for the entire internal floor of the house, in the bathroom paginations, including countertops. In the kitchen, such countertops were performed in Nanoprime.

We made a detail in the frame in the windows to protect as window frames (in this case black, which are a charm apart) and create a detail in the facade.

This country house has modern lines with practical solutions for those who will spend the weekend. But the desire is to stay all week!

Lighting directly affects how sensations in the environment. The whole lighting project was developed by Iluminar and the request was a light house and so that the social environments had a nice indirect light. Investing in a good lighting project is much more important than lights: it is living experiences!

A back façade opens to a preserved forest and a charm apart!