Food Market Part-Dieu / BOMAN + Forme Studio Architectes

Food Market Part-Dieu / BOMAN + Forme Studio Architectes
© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sustainability  · 
Lyon, France
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 436.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Antoine Séguin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Maximum

  • Lead Architects

    Claire Bourgès-Maunoury, Laurent Lustigman, Clément Maître, Robinson Neuville

  • Design Team

    Boman, Forme

  • Clients

    Le Food Market

  • Collaborators

    Patrimëlle
© Antoine Séguin
Text description provided by the architects. In Lyon, Forme and Boman design the 1st temporary and reversible food court in one of the biggest shopping centers in France, La Part-Dieu.

© Antoine Séguin
Le Food Market, the staple of Parisian street food launched in 2015 on the boulevard de Belleville, has just moved into the ground-floor of the La Part Dieu shopping center in Lyon. It will stay for a year, as a teaser for a bigger food court scheduled to open in 2020. Inspired by the emblematic steel tubes of French travelling market stalls, the architects have created a surprising atmosphere: a gigantic scaffold unfolds in the entire restaurant space.

Food market 01
Food market 01
Food market 02
Food market 02

Designed and built with a zero waste objective, the entirety of the installation is removable and recyclable. The building site scaffolding, rented for a year to fit the duration of Le Food Market’s project, is the unique frame for the interior arrangement. The clamping collars are screwed directly into the structure which allows for the furniture to be attached directly to it : display stands, bars, counters, tables, shelves, raised floors etc. The partitions, made from vertical blinds, spread out on the metallic grid in order to segment the space and create intimacy.

© Antoine Séguin
© Antoine Séguin
The chairs, designed by “Maximum” from recycled plastic waste are the only elements that are free to move around. Every chair is unique as is every table. Their variable-geometry design breaks away from the traditional codes of the neighboring restaurants.

© Antoine Séguin
The architects wish to defend the values of Le Food Market through the design of a temporary installation capable of moving without leaving a trace: a virtuous shock wave bearing the colours of conviviality, reversibility and sustainable development.

© Antoine Séguin
Project gallery

Project location

Address: La Part-Dieu, Lyon, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BOMAN
Office
Forme Studio Architectes
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Cite: "Food Market Part-Dieu / BOMAN + Forme Studio Architectes" 17 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928406/food-market-part-dieu-boman-plus-forme-studio-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

