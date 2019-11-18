Parking Garage Facade P22a / wulf architekten

+ 12

Lead Architects Kai Bierich, Manuel Cabezas

Client Koelnmesse GmbH, Köln

Architects parking garage schultearchitekten, Köln

Text description provided by the architects. The objective was to design a facade for the parking garage that not only seems light and transparent, but also surrounds the S-shaped curved structure with a poetic-organic shell that gives it a light plasticity. The uniformly designed facade does not seem ornamental – instead, it is designed like a big organic structure that gives the impression that it breathes.

The P22a parking garage (design: schultearchitekten, Cologne) at the Cologne Trade Fair is located at the Zoobrücke bridge and offers 3,260 parking spaces on 5 levels. Our task, on behalf of the Trade Fair and the city of Cologne, was to design an innovative and emblematic facade for the existing S-shaped curved plan.

To carry out this task, roughly 3,000 laser-cut panels with edge reinforcement were manufactured from perforated metal. The gill-like gaps and the perforations of the panels themselves ensure the natural throughflow of air needed in the parking garage and also provide sufficient natural lighting of its interior. The overlapping metal panels create interesting geometric patterns that evoke a sensuous, emblematic symbolism, especially at night.