World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Base taller
  6. 2015
  7. C79 House / Base taller

C79 House / Base taller

Save this project
C79 House / Base taller

© Mateo Soto © Mateo Soto © Mateo Soto © Mateo Soto + 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
La Ceja, Colombia
  • Architects: Base taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 586.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015
  • Photographs Photographs: Mateo Soto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Acquafloor, Adobe, AutoDesk, Cedro Rojo, Chaos Group, Krion, Ladrillera Santafé, Trimble

  • Lead Architects

    Diego Fajardo

  • Engineering

    Sodinsa

  • Landscaping

    Mesa y Uribe paisajistas

  • Builders

    Base taller y Espiral Studio
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. One premise defines the design of this house, "a tribute to the landscape." Based on the natural context of the project, the materials, colors, and textures to be used in this house were chosen; an earthy tones palette that mimetize the nature of its surroundings, a landscape that responds to the native, in a few words respect for the natural. Located in a rural zone of La Ceja, Colombia, in the upper part of El Capiro hills, surrounded by vegetation and close to the Capiro nature reserve, where the main water sources of the city are born.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
Main Floor Plan
Main Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

On irregular terrain, three volumes are delicately located respecting the existing topography which generates three different levels, these determine the program of the house; a social volume, a connector, and a private volume. The private volume has a study/library that the family describes as the coziest place in the house, where they can be together on a cold day and feel warm at the same time, it is a space that allows you to enjoy the landscape and technology as well, this is the place where the entertainment center is located. The rest of the private volume consists of two rooms with a bathroom each and the main room at the end of the volume generating a terrace/balcony with a 90 degrees view. 

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

The social volume, on the other hand, is the lowest volume composed of the living room - dining room and a semi-integrated kitchen that allows making this an open integrated space. The kitchen for the family is the element of union where everyone can express their tastes and culinary talents without losing social integration; This space is connected by a large balcony that opens to a view towards the city, at the same time it has a division in the middle that allows two different spaces and atmospheres to be created, an auxiliary dining room and an outdoor room that enjoys the view of the city. 

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Finally, we have the connector volume, which is responsible for receiving the pedestrian who is walking through a garden of experiences and relationship with vegetation; It reaches a space where the social bathroom and the division of the two volumes are located, thus achieving a physical separation between the private and the social. This module breaks in volumetry with the rest of the house making a difference both inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
Facade 1
Facade 1
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Base taller
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Colombia
Cite: "C79 House / Base taller" [Casa C79 / Base taller] 14 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928338/c79-house-base-taller/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream