World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. archi [lab]
  6. 2019
  7. Capri Apartment / archi [lab]

Capri Apartment / archi [lab]

Save this project
Capri Apartment / archi [lab]

© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo © Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo © Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo © Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo + 38

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments  · 
Apucarana, Brazil
  • Architects: archi [lab]
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 217.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bontempo, Deca, DuPont, Portobello, Tarkett, Trimble

  • Lead Architects

    Maira Rossi, Karen Felix

  • Design team

    Barbara Furlan, Daniela Fujiwara, Hannah Vançan

  • Clients

    Construtora Hong Kong

  • Engineering

    Raphael Coelho

  • Landscape

    archi [lab]
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo

Text description provided by the architects. With a contemporary and sophisticated language, we seeked the creation of spaces that passed the message of personality and coziness, dialoguing with new ways of living and entertaining. Focused on the interaction and contact with natural elements, the design has as its guideline the experience of the resident itself. A functional and elegant architecture, with a minimalist, but at the same time, affectionate feature.

Save this picture!
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo

In order to create this welcoming and nurturing atmosphere, we used a mixture of textures and materials like stone, glass, natural elements, minerals and the distinction of the wood, which are elements and features that stand out in the design. The possibility to personalize each detail contributed for the space to achieve the identity that we searched for since the beginning.

Save this picture!
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo

The spaces were thought to offer the residents experiences, exchange of information and identity. To gather friends together around the table, enjoy good moments, decorate the house with flowers from the season, are all activities that bring comfort, the sensation of wellbeing, sensorial and visual pleasure. The project has as its main focus the experience of living and hosting as a new concept of luxury.

Save this picture!
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo
© Isabela Mayer – Triad Photo

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Apucarana, Estado de Paraná, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
archi [lab]
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Brazil
Cite: "Capri Apartment / archi [lab]" [Apartamento Capri / archi [lab]] 23 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928330/capri-apartment-archi-lab/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream