Capri Apartment / archi [lab]

+ 38

Lead Architects Maira Rossi, Karen Felix

Design team Barbara Furlan, Daniela Fujiwara, Hannah Vançan

Clients Construtora Hong Kong

Engineering Raphael Coelho

Landscape archi [lab]

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With a contemporary and sophisticated language, we seeked the creation of spaces that passed the message of personality and coziness, dialoguing with new ways of living and entertaining. Focused on the interaction and contact with natural elements, the design has as its guideline the experience of the resident itself. A functional and elegant architecture, with a minimalist, but at the same time, affectionate feature.

In order to create this welcoming and nurturing atmosphere, we used a mixture of textures and materials like stone, glass, natural elements, minerals and the distinction of the wood, which are elements and features that stand out in the design. The possibility to personalize each detail contributed for the space to achieve the identity that we searched for since the beginning.

The spaces were thought to offer the residents experiences, exchange of information and identity. To gather friends together around the table, enjoy good moments, decorate the house with flowers from the season, are all activities that bring comfort, the sensation of wellbeing, sensorial and visual pleasure. The project has as its main focus the experience of living and hosting as a new concept of luxury.