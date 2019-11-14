World
  AA House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

AA House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

AA House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses  · 
Goiânia, Brazil

  • Landscaping

    Mário Baiochi

  • Construction

    Marcos Vinícius L. Mota
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze

Text description provided by the architects. Lightness and modernity. With a façade extended to the full width of the plot, the AA House was organized according to an essential set of overlapping volumes that, through the structural plans highlight, sought to light the composition.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze

The parti was based on the inversion of the traditional flow of middle of the block lots, bringing the leisure to the frontal façade, allowing the direct access to it and emphasizing the social interaction of the family, raising it as a highlight element that integrates the other areas of the house.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze

The original topography of the land allowed the building to be constructed on the upper part of the lot, letting the ground floor to be almost one floor above the street level and the pool to have an infinity edge; below, on the subsoil, it was sited a leisure floor with cellar and sauna. On the first floor, there are the private rooms of the house.

© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze
© Leandro Moura Estúdio OnzeOnze

Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura
Cite: "AA House / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura" [Casa AA / Dayala + Rafael Arquitetura] 14 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928317/aa-house-dayala-plus-rafael-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

