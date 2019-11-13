World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Iran
  5. MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research
  6. 2017
  7. Freiburg Apartment / MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research

Freiburg Apartment / MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research

Save this project
Freiburg Apartment / MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research
Save this picture!
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad

© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad © Mahmoud Golestan-nejad © Mahmoud Golestan-nejad © Mahmoud Golestan-nejad + 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential  · 
Isfahan, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Abouzar Salehi , Mahshid Karimi

  • Design Team

    Abouzar Salehi , Mahshid Karimi

  • Clients

    Pouyan Naghavi

  • Supervision Associate

    Abouzar Salehi, Mahshid Karimi, Ali Razzazi

  • Mechanical

    Iman Emamisefat

  • Electrical

    Kourosh Hasanzade

  • Structure

    Kambiz A’zami

  • Execution

    Khosro Mohammadi

  • Presentation

    Hasan Mirrazi | Morteza Mahdavi | Mohammadali Zarean | Amirhosein HeidarPour | Masih Masjedi
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad

Text description provided by the architects. Fribourg residential apartment is located on the Fribourg street. In the design of this building, special attention has been paid to associating the building with the northern passageway on one side and the southern yard on the other side. So, in the design of the façade, both urban and human scales are considered. So the observer will have a closer and better feeling while facing the building.

Save this picture!
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad

In the design of the northern façade, in addition to inspiring The Abyaneh beautiful houses, a lofty entrance has provided for the building with NO EXTRA COST. In the adjoining façade of the southern yard, the building is well located in the yard by defining both urban and human scales. Usually in southern buildings, the southern façade is just a passive wall, but in this building, this façade is decorated in such a way that the yard is a living and positive space.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Other design ideas for Fribourg apartment have been to transform the southern and northern terraces into more lively spaces by flower boxes and tile usage. Especially on the fifth floor, these terraces become larger, and with the openings in the roof, they have a quality like a yard with sky view. The strong relation between the southern yard and its adjoining rooms has created an extensive visual space.

Save this picture!
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad

Due to the owner’s lack of need for more than two bedrooms, the third room, near the southern terrace has been transformed into a multipurpose space by a flexible wooden wall. This multipurpose space can be used as a dining room, TV room, study room, private living room, and an extra bedroom by closing the flexible wooden wall.  

Save this picture!
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad
© Mahmoud Golestan-nejad

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Freiburg St, Isfahan, Iran

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research
Office

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Iran
Cite: "Freiburg Apartment / MIAN OFFICE architectural design & research" 13 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928313/freiburg-apartment-mian-office-architectural-design-and-research/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream