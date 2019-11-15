World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. Brazil
  5. Zize Zink Arquitetura
  6. 2011
  7. Kennzur Spa / Zize Zink Arquitetura

Kennzur Spa / Zize Zink Arquitetura

Save this project
Kennzur Spa / Zize Zink Arquitetura

© Romulo Fialdini © Romulo Fialdini © Yuri Seródio © Romulo Fialdini + 43

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Spa  · 
Ibirapuera, Brazil
  • Architects: Zize Zink Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1500.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2011
  • Photographs Photographs: Romulo Fialdini, Yuri Seródio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, Estudio Sertões, Palimanan, Tora Brasil, Trimble

  • Project Team

    Marcella Hecht, Roseli Soto, Gabriela Fazan

  • Landscaping

  • Engineering

    Souza Lima Construtora

  • Client

    Kennzur Spa
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and design amid the nature allude to the balance of body and soul. A space to be lived and keenly felt. Well-being was the main proposition of the project. A space to meditate and relax.

Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

The stone façade, vegetation, wood and corten steel details indicates that it is a spa, with cozy spaces stemming from nature elements, without putting aside the esthetic, besides being located in Ibirapuera region. A place that dialogs with the surrounding area and maintain the same visual pattern.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

The technical distinguishing features from this project are economic construction, design, acoustic, energetic and thermal efficiency, landscaping and, the most important, sustainability. The Kennzur Spa, with its architecture and landscaping, refers to the calmness that we need to nourish the body and soul when we desire a place to relax.

Save this picture!
© Romulo Fialdini
© Romulo Fialdini

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Av. República do Líbano, 577 - Ibirapuera, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zize Zink Arquitetura
Office

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Brazil
Cite: "Kennzur Spa / Zize Zink Arquitetura" [Kennzur SPA / Zize Zink Arquitetura] 15 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Peixoto Almeida, Amanda) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928310/kennzur-spa-zize-zink-arquitetura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream