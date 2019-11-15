Kennzur Spa / Zize Zink Arquitetura

+ 43

Project Team Marcella Hecht, Roseli Soto, Gabriela Fazan

Landscaping Alex Hanazaki

Engineering Souza Lima Construtora

Client Kennzur Spa

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture and design amid the nature allude to the balance of body and soul. A space to be lived and keenly felt. Well-being was the main proposition of the project. A space to meditate and relax.

The stone façade, vegetation, wood and corten steel details indicates that it is a spa, with cozy spaces stemming from nature elements, without putting aside the esthetic, besides being located in Ibirapuera region. A place that dialogs with the surrounding area and maintain the same visual pattern.

The technical distinguishing features from this project are economic construction, design, acoustic, energetic and thermal efficiency, landscaping and, the most important, sustainability. The Kennzur Spa, with its architecture and landscaping, refers to the calmness that we need to nourish the body and soul when we desire a place to relax.