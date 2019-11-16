World
  3. Innovative Public Furniture Designed for Academic Institutes

Innovative Public Furniture Designed for Academic Institutes

Innovative Public Furniture Designed for Academic Institutes

Architecture and design studio Hello Wood have created a line of "smart" outdoor furniture for educational institutes and public communal spaces. The two furniture pieces, Fluid Cube and City Snake, re-introduce modular public structures in a contemporary and sustainable way.

© Hello Wood © Hello Wood © Hello Wood © Hello Wood + 12

© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood

Commissioned by MVM Hungarian Electricity Private Limited Company (MVM), the solid-wood furniture pieces include smart functions powered by renewable energy. András Huszár, co-founder of Hello Wood explained that "the cool lines of the Fluid Cube and the City Snake were cut from sawn blocks of wood using CNC technology, which allowed us to minimize the waste".

© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood

The Fluid Cube is a fixed cubic structure with a solar-celled and tempered glass roof. The semi-transparency of the roof allows sunlight in but protects people sitting from the rain. The City Snake, on the other hand, is an elongated unit that allows for more adaptability in its ways of usage.

© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood

The expansion joints of both elements also play a role in shaping the character of each piece of furniture. These elements house "strips of light", powered by solar energy which ornament the furniture pieces. Integrated USB sockets, WiFi hotspots, and lighting are all powered by the shock-resistant solar panels developed by Hungarian brand Platio. The sleek pieces of solid wood furniture have already been installed at four Hungarian educational institutions, where they also serve as a community spaces. 

© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood

Client: MVM Hungarian Electricity Private Limited Company (MVM)
Designed & built by Hello Wood
Chief designers: András Huszár, Péter Pozsár, Dávid Ráday
Project designer: Csaba Bányai, Gellért Ollé
Architects: Dániel Kiss, László Mangliár

© Hello Wood
© Hello Wood

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Innovative Public Furniture Designed for Academic Institutes " 16 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928239/innovative-public-furniture-designed-for-academic-institutes/> ISSN 0719-8884

