8x24 House / AHL architects

8x24 House / AHL architects
© Trieu Chien
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Ngọc Thụy, Vietnam
  • Architects: AHL architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ACCW, Flexfit & Gialong, Gia Long, NNM&Q, Vietbeton

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Manh Hung

  • Model

    Nguyen Huy Hoang

  • Structure

    Vu Van Cuong

  • ME

    Nguyen Ngoc Duc

  • Contractor

    ACCW (construction); Gialong (natural wood); Viet Beton Art (polished concrete work); Trong Ha (NNM&Q – steel work); Flexfit (kitchen&interior); BTB (airconditioning)…and other contractors
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. The design of 8x24house is approached in the simplest, most basic, most geometric way to provide a solution for an introverted living space that is completely open to nature and focuses on exploiting the strong experience of space and lighting – just like what the Client mentioned about their desire for AHL. 8x24house is created by the arrangement of 4 functional blocks calculated in volume (LxWxH) in accordance with the function used and the formation of 3 yards from the shifting of those blocks within the permitted built area.

© Trieu Chien
Yard1: set up for a routine approach (along the long axis of the land) to a 90-degree angle, from which the main door is located with privacy and sophistication, while avoiding direct sunlight of the west.Yard2: The central yard with the function of dividing the light, the wind for 4 functions that cling to it: guest room – corridor – kitchen – working room. Yard3: landscape yard, ventilation for kitchen area, master restroom and master bedroom with vertical axis

© Trieu Chien
Bamboo appears in all 3 courtyards, contributing green areas and strong, simple lines of the bamboo trunk to the overall architecture of 8x24house. 4 function blocks and 3 courtyards are encapsulated in a minimalist 9m high wall system with carefully calculated windows, controlling the viewing angle and minimizing direct sunlight from the west of the whole façade.

© Trieu Chien
The interesting thing about visiting the site is the natural climbing system of spiral vines on the perimeter wall that has been around for a long time. Immediately, this green border system was studied to retain, take care and protection during the construction process and has contributed an important part to the emotions on the rough concrete corridor leading into the house

First floor plan
First floor plan
Section
Section
Section
Section

As usual, the office’s architects in addition to drawing and modeling, they also follow the construction site throughout the construction process to ensure that the work can be completed to the maximum desired design. Most of them are young architetcs, sometimes the first real-work construction site, inexperienced…However, the effort, hard work and determination of the youth are the offset factors and the 10-month construcion period of 8x24house wa a great effort or arhchitect Nguyen Manh Hung and contractor.

© Trieu Chien
Project gallery

