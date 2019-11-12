World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Atelier Red+Black
  6. 2018
  7. Cascade House / Atelier Red+Black

Cascade House / Atelier Red+Black

Save this project
Cascade House / Atelier Red+Black

© Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts © Peter Bennetts + 37

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Melbourne, Australia

  • Lead Architects

    Sonia Sarangi, Michael Smith

  • Design Team

    Sonia Sarangi, Michael Smith, Chelsea Doorne

  • Engineering

    Keith Patrick & Associates

  • Project Consultants

    Metro Building Surveyors

  • Collaborators

    Kleev Homes (Builder)
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project for a young family of four. At its core, it explores two themes - "identity" and "what is enough?". As recent immigrants, this project is strongly shaped by our client's cultural background. Growing up they were surrounded by brick architecture, which has an extensive history in South Asia. It's chameleon-like ability to be skin, brise-soleil, thermal mass, ornament and monumental - are the reasons it almost entirely covers the new addition. The project allowed us to explore a bigger conversation - how to change the typical suburban approach to a brief. With Australian homes being the second-biggest in the world, it's time to re-think our approach to suburban homes. Too often we are asked "How much space can we get?". We wanted to flip that on its head with "How much space do we really need But changing the question, we ended up with a built volume nearly 70% smaller than what local regulations would have allowed! This "think small" approach was one that was informed by the original home and driven by the clients.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Built during the second world war- at a time of material shortages- it is austere and originally had only 4 rooms in total. Along with a large backyard, this was considered adequate for a typical family of four. Whilst austere on the outside, the home had flashes of exuberance internally that was loved. Inside were ceilings filled with radiating art-deco motifs and hand plastered lace-like walls. We wanted to extract these hidden moments of joy and bring them outside. Hence, we super-sized a slice of the Art-deco ceiling onto the western elevation using corbelled brick details and a Flemish bond pattern. This facade of the extension is intentionally quite solid to provide thermal mass, but due to the larger side setback also ends up being the 'public face' of the extension. By choosing a white painted finish, we were able to choose a cheaper grade of brick highlight the texture and movement of light across this brick facade during the late afternoon.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The other key element is the prominent roof forms. What started off as a playful inversion of the existing ended up being a celebration of the most functional role of a roof -to provide shelter by re-directing rainwater away. This function is rarely expressed and usually hidden. We chose to make this evident through the rain-chain and with an oversized projecting gutter - which is where the name Cascade House is derived from. The clients love gardening and their proximity to a local creek; their brief was to feel surrounded by foliage and have an element of water in the design. It is a home wrapped by a wall of the landscape on three sides and minimal paving so that the site still remains 50% permeable to rainwater and minimizes any urban heat island effect.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The design creates little moments of delight- the changing light of day and a feeling of expansion (in spite of being in the inner-city). The brick bris-soleil creates a moving pattern of sunlight that rises from the table to the wall and provides a visual shorthand for the time of day (like a sundial). The main bedroom fenestrations are such that when lying in bed, all one sees is a slice of sky.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

The end result is a home where the spaces are modestly scaled but possess a richness in detail that conjures delight and provides a joyful backdrop to family life.

Save this picture!
© Peter Bennetts
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Atelier Red+Black
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "Cascade House / Atelier Red+Black" 12 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/928195/cascade-house-atelier-red-plus-black/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream