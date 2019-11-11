FAAB Reimagines Warsaw's Piłsudski Square in Poland

FAAB Architektura has unveiled their design that reimagines Warsaw's Piłsudski Square in Poland. Made to bring together the humanities, arts and sciences with nature, the proposal aims to inspire interactions between disciplines. As the team state, the proposal was formed as an intermingling of history and art, literature and music, film and design, science and innovation. The project is made to promote the creation of urban ecosystems.

The intended plan is a proposal for the permanent commemoration of Poland regaining its independence in 1918. It is made so that buildings are integrated with their surroundings in an effort to help raise the living standards of inhabitants and actively address issues from climate change. "Openness, manifested through a multiplicity of routes at ground level will facilitate the flexible use of many functions located within the complex and of surrounding green areas, both those which already existing, such as the Saxon Garden [Ogród Saski] and being created, such as Piłsudski Park [Park Piłsudskiego]."

The project respects the history of this place by recalling the former building alignments and scale of sites destroyed during World War II. It stresses the exceptionalism of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, supplementing this narrative by creating a museum which recounts the idea behind this memorial. It makes use of existing, historical cellars in order to build identity of place. The plan was envisioned as Europe’s largest cycle park, reducing the urban heat island effect while harvesting rainwater, with no need to connect the development to the municipal storm water drainage system. Buildings would feature photo-voltaic coatings integrated with glazing and elevation panels, together with pavements that transform the steps of passers-by into energy to reduce requirements of the complex.

The plan also includes an urban spa where "everyone will be able to breathe air free from high concentrations of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides, and also to take advantage of aroma therapies and helio-therapies, interacting with outdoor exhibitions organised at the Capital Terrace of Art and Recreation [Stołeczny Taras Sztuki i Rekreacji]." Narrow roadways with a reduced radius hope to bring a reduction in vehicle speeds to 30 km/h to reduce transport noise. Together, these developments are made to significantly improve the acoustic “climate” of place.

