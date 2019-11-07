World
Source Hotel / Dynia Architects

Hotels 
Denver, United States
  • Architects: Dynia Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8361.2 ft2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: JC Buck

  • Lead Architects

    Dynia Architects

  • Architect of Record

    gkk

  • Structural Engineer

    KL&A Engineers & Builders

  • Civil Engineer

    Wilson & Company

  • Landscape Architect

    Wenk Associates Inc

  • Lighting Design

    Mazzetti

  • Electrical

    MV Consultants

  • Contractor

    White Construction

  • Graphic Design/Branding

    Wonderwerkz
© JC Buck
© JC Buck

Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the adjoining Source market hall, the Source Hotel continues the effort to activate a former low-rise industrial area into Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo). The building is planned with a variety of public spaces as the first priority.

© JC Buck
© JC Buck
4th floor plan
4th floor plan
© JC Buck
© JC Buck

The two-story podium, connected by a bridge to the existing Source market hall, offers food and goods in a new market hall that overlooks a brewery. Each of the five floors above the market hall holds twenty guest rooms, four of which are corner suites wrapping the ends of the parallelogram-shaped plan. Each room is designed to maximize views for the guests.

© JC Buck
© JC Buck

Responding to the challenge of placing a tall building in a predominantly low-rise context, the building form utilizes shifting floors that appear as stacked single-story volumes emphasizing horizontality. The eighth floor is a public level with 360-degree views of the mountains and city skyline. Glazed overhead doors open to a cantilevered terrace that holds a bar and restaurant, soaking pools, and outdoor fire pit.

© JC Buck
© JC Buck

Project location

Address: Denver, Colorado, United States

