Source Hotel / Dynia Architects

Lead Architects Dynia Architects

Architect of Record gkk

Structural Engineer KL&A Engineers & Builders

Civil Engineer Wilson & Company

Landscape Architect Wenk Associates Inc

Lighting Design Mazzetti

Electrical MV Consultants

Contractor White Construction

Graphic Design/Branding Wonderwerkz

Text description provided by the architects. Building on the success of the adjoining Source market hall, the Source Hotel continues the effort to activate a former low-rise industrial area into Denver’s River North Art District (RiNo). The building is planned with a variety of public spaces as the first priority.

The two-story podium, connected by a bridge to the existing Source market hall, offers food and goods in a new market hall that overlooks a brewery. Each of the five floors above the market hall holds twenty guest rooms, four of which are corner suites wrapping the ends of the parallelogram-shaped plan. Each room is designed to maximize views for the guests.

Responding to the challenge of placing a tall building in a predominantly low-rise context, the building form utilizes shifting floors that appear as stacked single-story volumes emphasizing horizontality. The eighth floor is a public level with 360-degree views of the mountains and city skyline. Glazed overhead doors open to a cantilevered terrace that holds a bar and restaurant, soaking pools, and outdoor fire pit.