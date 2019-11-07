World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Kevin Daly Architects and PRODUCTORA to Design the New Houston Endowment Headquarters in Texas

Kevin Daly Architects and PRODUCTORA to Design the New Houston Endowment Headquarters in Texas

Save this article
Kevin Daly Architects and PRODUCTORA to Design the New Houston Endowment Headquarters in Texas

© Kevin Daly Architects © Kevin Daly Architects De izquierda a derecha: Kevin Daly y Gretchen Stoecker de KDA; Wonne Ickx de PRODUCTORA y Pablo Alfaro de TLS Landscape Arquitectura. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultant © Kevin Daly Architects + 5

The Houston Endowment and the organizers of the Malcolm Reading Consultants (MRC) contest announced that the team led by Kevin Daly Architects (KDA) and PRODUCTORA, in collaboration with TLS Landscape Architecture, won the international competition to design the new headquarters for the foundation. The winning proposal stood out as a dynamic response to the architectural and landscape tradition of Houston.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Daly Architects
© Kevin Daly Architects

The new headquarters will allow the Houston Endowment, one of the largest private foundations in Texas, to move from its current offices in the city's commercial district to a more accessible base for the development of its activities.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Daly Architects
© Kevin Daly Architects

The winning design was conceived as a light and elegant structure, generously shaded by a large roof inside a forest of oaks. The proposal is strongly linked to the site and context, both the landscape and history of Spotts Park. In the words of the architects, the new building, which is in tune with Houston's demanding climate, claims to be "as cozy as the shadow under a tree."

Save this picture!
© Kevin Daly Architects
© Kevin Daly Architects

The distinguished Selection Committee was unanimous in the selection of the winning team, who beat 120 teams in the course of a two-stage competition to ensure commission for this project. The building will have a total cost of US $20 million and plans to open its doors in 2022.

Save this picture!
De izquierda a derecha: Kevin Daly y Gretchen Stoecker de KDA; Wonne Ickx de PRODUCTORA y Pablo Alfaro de TLS Landscape Arquitectura. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultant
De izquierda a derecha: Kevin Daly y Gretchen Stoecker de KDA; Wonne Ickx de PRODUCTORA y Pablo Alfaro de TLS Landscape Arquitectura. Image © Malcolm Reading Consultant

The team consists of KDA (principal architect), PRODUCER (architect), TLS (landscaping), ARUP (structure), Transsolar (climate engineering) and Kirksey Architecture (local representation).

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Kevin Daly Architects and PRODUCTORA to Design the New Houston Endowment Headquarters in Texas" [PRODUCTORA y Kevin Daly Architects diseñarán la Nueva Sede del 'Houston Endowment' en Texas] 07 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927968/kevin-daly-architects-and-productora-to-design-the-new-houston-endowment-headquarters-in-texas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream