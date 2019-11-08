World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. China
  5. OMA
  6. 2019
  7. The Kube Installation / OMA

The Kube Installation / OMA

Save this project
The Kube Installation / OMA

© Kevin Mak © Kevin Mak © Kevin Mak © Kevin Mak + 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation  · 
Hong Kong, China
  • Architects: OMA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Kevin Mak

  • Partners In Charge

    David Gianotten, Rem Koolhaas

  • Project Architects

    Ricky Suen, Ken Fung

  • Team

    Concept: Ricky Suen, Alan Lau SD: Ricky Suen, Slobodan Radoman, Camilla Mori DD: Ricky Suen, Slobodan Radoman CA: Ken Fung

  • Project Management

    K11 MUSEA

  • Facade Consultant

    Front

  • Structure Consultant

    BuroHappold

  • Lighting

    Inhabit
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Text description provided by the architects. Amid the myriad of skyscrapers and luxurious retail spaces at Hong Kong’s waterfront, the KUBE at K11 MUSEA is an installation to create a distinctive and intimate place for encounters and happenings—an invitation to shoppers and passers-by from the local community and abroad to stop by, and be fully present to experience the city.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Located in front of the main entrance of K11 MUSEA—a ten-storey retail space designed to blend cultural experiences and commerce—the KUBE is a compact, multi-functional installation: at once a kiosk, an outdoor seating area and an event space. Part of the KUBE is a golden colour cube, which is home to a local artisan coffee brewer. Its anodised aluminum finish changes colour as the light of different qualities reflects from the material, offering visitors unique scenes at dawn and dusk, day and night.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Seating is an integral part of the installation. Adjacent to the kiosk is a set of stone cubes that function as outdoor chairs and tables—configured in a way to enhance connections between visitors. People stopping by the stone cubes for coffee breaks, or simply to enjoy the harbour view, readily end up in serendipitous conversations. The stone cubes also create possibilities for different events—such as outdoor performances with a harbour view—to inject cultural programs into the shopping area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

For special events, a giant red balloon, visible from across Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour, is installed as a “city canopy” to gather all participants under the same roof, and as an “urban pin” to mark the KUBE as a place in the city for inspiring encounters. Small in scale, yet distinguished by its simple geometry and engaging happenings around it, KUBE is an urban landmark of experience, rather than spectacle.

Save this picture!
© Kevin Mak
© Kevin Mak

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation China
Cite: "The Kube Installation / OMA" 08 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927928/the-kube-installation-oma/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream