Administration Building with Rooftop Greenhouse / Kuehn Malvezzi

+ 21

Lead Architect Kuehn Malvezzi

Design Team Margherita Fanin, Rebekka Bode, Felix Rohde, Konstanze Beelitz, Anna Naumann, Moritz Scheible, Francesco Pizzorusso, Martin Löffler, Karin Fendt, Peter Franz Weber

Clients OGM Oberhausener Gebäudemanagement GmbH

Structural Engineer Frankenstein Consult, Berlin

Landscape Atelier Le Balto, Berlin

Consultant - Fire Protection Specialist Hagen – Ingenieure für Brandschutz, Kleve

Consultant - Building Services HL-Technik, Munich

Consultant - Building Physics Müller BBM, Gelsenkrichen

Consultant - Building Surveillance Architecture HPP, Dusseldorf

Collaborator - Greenhouse Planner Haas Architekten, Berlin

Collaborator - Control and Information System Double Standards, Berlin

Text description provided by the architects. The office building in the center of Oberhausen combines the diverse functions of a public administrative building and rooftop garden in a new way, integrating features of both typologies. The tension between the physicality of the brick building and the delicate lightness of the greenhouse creates a new identity that affects the urban context of the Altmarkt, an important location in the city.

A vertical garden connects the square with the roof garden. Developed in collaboration with landscape architects Atelier Le Balto, it is an effective urban planning element that purposefully combines the old and new landscape typologies as a public space. A varied course leads visitors from the tree-lined market square up steps and platforms, past climbing plants and seating areas, to the roof. From the rooftop, the view opens up over the historical center of the city.

A part of the rooftop greenhouse, which was planned in cooperation with Haas Architekten, is a research area used by the Oberhausen-based Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology, to realize its concepts in the field of building-integrated agriculture.