World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Greenhouse
  4. Germany
  5. Kuehn Malvezzi
  6. 2019
  7. Administration Building with Rooftop Greenhouse / Kuehn Malvezzi

Administration Building with Rooftop Greenhouse / Kuehn Malvezzi

Save this project
Administration Building with Rooftop Greenhouse / Kuehn Malvezzi
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,

© hiepler, brunier, © hiepler, brunier, © hiepler, brunier, © hiepler, brunier, + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Public Administration Buildings  · 
Oberhausen, Germany
  • Architects: Kuehn Malvezzi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 7839.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: hiepler, brunier,
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Batiment, Rabensteiner Brixen / Bressanone, Wittmunder Klinker Neuschoo

  • Lead Architect

    Kuehn Malvezzi

  • Design Team

    Margherita Fanin, Rebekka Bode, Felix Rohde, Konstanze Beelitz, Anna Naumann, Moritz Scheible, Francesco Pizzorusso, Martin Löffler, Karin Fendt, Peter Franz Weber

  • Clients

    OGM Oberhausener Gebäudemanagement GmbH

  • Structural Engineer

    Frankenstein Consult, Berlin

  • Landscape

    Atelier Le Balto, Berlin

  • Consultant - Fire Protection Specialist

    Hagen – Ingenieure für Brandschutz, Kleve

  • Consultant - Building Services

    HL-Technik, Munich

  • Consultant - Building Physics

    Müller BBM, Gelsenkrichen

  • Consultant - Building Surveillance Architecture

    HPP, Dusseldorf

  • Collaborator - Greenhouse Planner

    Haas Architekten, Berlin

  • Collaborator - Control and Information System

    Double Standards, Berlin
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,

Text description provided by the architects. The office building in the center of Oberhausen combines the diverse functions of a public administrative building and rooftop garden in a new way, integrating features of both typologies. The tension between the physicality of the brick building and the delicate lightness of the greenhouse creates a new identity that affects the urban context of the Altmarkt, an important location in the city.

Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,

A vertical garden connects the square with the roof garden. Developed in collaboration with landscape architects Atelier Le Balto, it is an effective urban planning element that purposefully combines the old and new landscape typologies as a public space. A varied course leads visitors from the tree-lined market square up steps and platforms, past climbing plants and seating areas, to the roof. From the rooftop, the view opens up over the historical center of the city.

Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,

A part of the rooftop greenhouse, which was planned in cooperation with Haas Architekten, is a research area used by the Oberhausen-based Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology, to realize its concepts in the field of building-integrated agriculture.

Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© hiepler, brunier,
© hiepler, brunier,

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Oberhausen, Germany

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kuehn Malvezzi
Office

Products:

Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Greenhouse Public Architecture Government Other Public Administration buildings Germany
Cite: "Administration Building with Rooftop Greenhouse / Kuehn Malvezzi" 07 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927862/administration-building-with-rooftop-greenhouse-kuehn-malvezzi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream