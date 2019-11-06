World
  7. 5 Science Park Drive Flagship Building / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

5 Science Park Drive Flagship Building / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

5 Science Park Drive Flagship Building / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

© Finbarr Fallon

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sustainability  · 
Singapore

  • Design Architect

    Serie Architects

  • Client

    Ascendas-Singbridge (now CapitaLand)

  • Executive Architect

    Multiply Architects LLP

  • Civil and Structural Engineering

    TW-Asia Consultants Pte Ltd

  • Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

    J. Roger Preston (S) Pte Ltd

  • Quantity Surveying

    WT Partnership

  • Façade

    AVA Global Pte Ltd

  • Landscape

    ICN Design International Pte Ltd

  • Greenmark

    BSD Building Systems & Diagnostics

  • Main Contractor

    Nakano Singapore Pte Ltd

  • Lighting

    Limelight Atelier

  • Signage

    Acacia Design Consultants Pte Ltd
© Finbarr Fallon
© Finbarr Fallon

Text description provided by the architects. 5 Science Park Drive is the latest building in Singapore’s Science Park, Asia’s leading R&D and technology location.  Officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat 5SPD re-works the model for a technology building to reflect the needs of emerging e-commerce and research organisations.  This flagship building will form the basis of the re-development of the science park.

© Finbarr Fallon
© Finbarr Fallon

Christopher Lee, Principal of Serie Architects explains that, "The Science Park model of the 1990s, with buildings isolated from one another by unutilised landscape is no longer adequate for today's workspaces that are more social in nature. The first of more than five buildings in the cluster, 5 Science Park Drive is designed to ensure that common spaces are visible, accessible and nourished with amenities". The building features a three-storey extended lobby or ‘city room’ that incorporates a series of cascading platforms incorporating a café, break-out spaces and a small auditorium.  This space is focused on collaboration, discussion and networking.

© Finbarr Fallon
© Finbarr Fallon

The floor plans are designed to maximise flexibility.  A typical floorplate has over 4,000sqm in open plan space and column-free spans of 20 metres.  Centralised circulation with highly efficient double-loaded corridors allows the building to be configured for single or multi-tenant use.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Short section
Short section

The façade features high performance glazing set into an alternating ‘accordion’ design that is animated at night with a re-programmable LED light system.  The design combines vision and spandrel glazing to maximise views while mitigating solar gain.

© Finbarr Fallon
© Finbarr Fallon

The adjacent car park has been covered with extensive landscaping and amenities including exercise pavilions.  This will eventually form a shared park for a cluster of six massive new technology buildings.

© Finbarr Fallon
© Finbarr Fallon

The building has been fully let to e-commerce start-up Shopee and will eventually house 3,000 staff across the 26,000sqm of space. 

© Finbarr Fallon
© Finbarr Fallon

Cite: "5 Science Park Drive Flagship Building / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects" 06 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927858/5-science-park-drive-flagship-building-serie-architects-plus-multiply-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

